All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hartford
|38
|21
|12
|3
|2
|47
|115
|110
|Hershey
|40
|21
|13
|3
|3
|48
|123
|110
|Springfield
|40
|21
|13
|5
|1
|48
|130
|129
|Providence
|34
|17
|11
|3
|3
|40
|105
|93
|Charlotte
|39
|21
|16
|2
|0
|44
|133
|117
|WB/Scranton
|38
|17
|17
|1
|3
|38
|99
|118
|Lehigh Valley
|37
|14
|15
|6
|2
|36
|99
|117
|Bridgeport
|42
|16
|18
|4
|4
|40
|114
|128
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|36
|25
|6
|5
|0
|55
|133
|93
|Rochester
|38
|22
|13
|2
|1
|47
|141
|136
|Toronto
|35
|20
|12
|2
|1
|43
|115
|117
|Laval
|31
|17
|12
|2
|0
|36
|103
|106
|Syracuse
|35
|15
|16
|3
|1
|34
|97
|113
|Belleville
|33
|16
|17
|0
|0
|32
|98
|104
|Cleveland
|37
|13
|17
|4
|3
|33
|104
|126
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|38
|25
|7
|4
|2
|56
|123
|93
|Manitoba
|37
|23
|11
|2
|1
|49
|115
|91
|Iowa
|38
|18
|16
|3
|1
|40
|107
|105
|Milwaukee
|42
|20
|18
|2
|2
|44
|120
|126
|Rockford
|35
|16
|15
|3
|1
|36
|94
|104
|Grand Rapids
|38
|15
|16
|5
|2
|37
|103
|116
|Texas
|33
|12
|15
|4
|2
|30
|101
|119
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|36
|25
|7
|3
|1
|54
|125
|88
|Ontario
|35
|23
|7
|3
|2
|51
|143
|106
|Colorado
|38
|21
|11
|3
|3
|48
|124
|112
|Henderson
|35
|20
|12
|2
|1
|43
|108
|97
|Bakersfield
|32
|16
|9
|4
|3
|39
|102
|93
|Abbotsford
|33
|15
|14
|3
|1
|34
|102
|104
|Tucson
|34
|13
|18
|2
|1
|29
|91
|125
|San Diego
|34
|13
|19
|2
|0
|28
|88
|115
|San Jose
|39
|14
|24
|1
|0
|29
|117
|161
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Henderson 6, San Jose 3
Stockton 7, Abbotsford 3
Toronto at Cleveland, ppd
Hershey at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.
Ontario at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Texas at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Stockton at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Hershey at Cleveland, 3 p.m.
Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 5 p.m.
Providence at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Ontario at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Utica, 7 p.m.
Texas at Manitoba, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled