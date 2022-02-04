Alexa
AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/02/04 23:09
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hartford 38 21 12 3 2 47 115 110
Hershey 40 21 13 3 3 48 123 110
Springfield 40 21 13 5 1 48 130 129
Providence 34 17 11 3 3 40 105 93
Charlotte 39 21 16 2 0 44 133 117
WB/Scranton 38 17 17 1 3 38 99 118
Lehigh Valley 37 14 15 6 2 36 99 117
Bridgeport 42 16 18 4 4 40 114 128
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 36 25 6 5 0 55 133 93
Rochester 38 22 13 2 1 47 141 136
Toronto 35 20 12 2 1 43 115 117
Laval 31 17 12 2 0 36 103 106
Syracuse 35 15 16 3 1 34 97 113
Belleville 33 16 17 0 0 32 98 104
Cleveland 37 13 17 4 3 33 104 126
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 38 25 7 4 2 56 123 93
Manitoba 37 23 11 2 1 49 115 91
Iowa 38 18 16 3 1 40 107 105
Milwaukee 42 20 18 2 2 44 120 126
Rockford 35 16 15 3 1 36 94 104
Grand Rapids 38 15 16 5 2 37 103 116
Texas 33 12 15 4 2 30 101 119
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 36 25 7 3 1 54 125 88
Ontario 35 23 7 3 2 51 143 106
Colorado 38 21 11 3 3 48 124 112
Henderson 35 20 12 2 1 43 108 97
Bakersfield 32 16 9 4 3 39 102 93
Abbotsford 33 15 14 3 1 34 102 104
Tucson 34 13 18 2 1 29 91 125
San Diego 34 13 19 2 0 28 88 115
San Jose 39 14 24 1 0 29 117 161

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Henderson 6, San Jose 3

Stockton 7, Abbotsford 3

Toronto at Cleveland, ppd

Friday's Games

Hershey at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.

Ontario at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Texas at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Stockton at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Hershey at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 5 p.m.

Providence at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Laval at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Ontario at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Utica, 7 p.m.

Texas at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Updated : 2022-02-05 00:44 GMT+08:00

