Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Breaking EU ranks, Polish leader in Beijing diplomacy push

By Associated Press
2022/02/04 23:13
In this handout photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, and Polish President Andrzej...
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, and Polish President Andrzej Duda po...

In this handout photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, and Polish President Andrzej...

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, and Polish President Andrzej Duda po...

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Alone among his fellow European Union leaders, Poland's president was in Beijing Friday for the Winter Olympics opening in what his office said was a bid to maintain good ties with China and lobby for an easing of Russia-Ukraine tensions.

President Andrzej Duda is scheduled to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Sunday, his office said.

Other EU leaders have followed the United States, Britain, Australia and Canada, among others, in a stated or unstated diplomatic boycott of the Games due to China's human rights record — while allowing their athletes to compete.

Poland, which currently heads the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, has good political relations and strong economic ties with China.

“Our position is that we want to have the best possible relations with China and we can see a similar interest on the Chinese side,” said Duda's foreign policy advisor, Jakub Kumoch.

The Polish president has a role in shaping Poland’s foreign ties but is not the chief policy-maker.

His office said that while in Beijing Duda would also meet U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres and International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach. It said talks would include security and Russia-Ukraine tensions.

Kumoch, has said Duda wants to seize “certain diplomacy chances” that the gathering of many leaders in Beijing, including Russia's President Vladimir Putin, offers. Duda is not scheduled to meet Putin.

“The goal of these talks is to encourage the interlocutors to play an active role in leading to Russia-Ukraine talks,” Duda's press office says.

Russia has amassed some 100,000 troops along its border with Ukraine, stoking fears in the West of an invasion and spurring efforts to ease the tension.

Updated : 2022-02-05 00:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
‘Take back life’: More nations ease coronavirus restrictions
‘Take back life’: More nations ease coronavirus restrictions
Taiwan confirms 22 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 22 local COVID cases
2,400 Filipinos willing to pay pre-quarantine costs to open Taiwan's borders
2,400 Filipinos willing to pay pre-quarantine costs to open Taiwan's borders
Vietnamese man in Taiwan wins NT$2 million, BMW from scratch card
Vietnamese man in Taiwan wins NT$2 million, BMW from scratch card
Taiwan reports 25 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 25 local COVID cases
Skater who wore Chinese uniform will be Taiwan Olympic team flag-bearer
Skater who wore Chinese uniform will be Taiwan Olympic team flag-bearer
Taiwan's Power Lottery jackpot rises to NT$910 million
Taiwan's Power Lottery jackpot rises to NT$910 million
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan Indonesian spouse re-purposes homebound-flight ticket money, wins NT$1 million
Taiwan Indonesian spouse re-purposes homebound-flight ticket money, wins NT$1 million
"