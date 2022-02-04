Alexa
NHL Conference Glance

By Associated Press
2022/02/04 23:00
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
a-Florida 47 32 10 5 69 194 139
a-Tampa Bay 46 30 10 6 66 157 130
m-Carolina 42 31 9 2 64 147 98
m-N.Y. Rangers 47 30 13 4 64 145 122
m-Pittsburgh 46 27 11 8 62 154 124
a-Toronto 42 29 10 3 61 153 112
Washington 47 25 13 9 59 152 130
Boston 43 26 14 3 55 131 120
Detroit 47 20 21 6 46 130 162
Columbus 43 20 22 1 41 136 159
N.Y. Islanders 39 16 17 6 38 93 105
Philadelphia 45 15 22 8 38 113 152
Buffalo 45 14 24 7 35 117 157
New Jersey 45 15 25 5 35 126 163
Ottawa 40 14 22 4 32 110 136
Montreal 44 8 29 7 23 99 172
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
c-Colorado 44 32 8 4 68 183 129
c-Nashville 46 28 14 4 60 144 125
c-Minnesota 41 28 10 3 59 161 120
St. Louis 44 26 13 5 57 153 121
p-Vegas 46 27 16 3 57 158 137
p-Los Angeles 47 24 16 7 55 136 130
p-Anaheim 48 23 16 9 55 141 137
Calgary 42 23 13 6 52 136 104
Edmonton 42 23 16 3 49 142 138
Dallas 43 23 18 2 48 129 131
San Jose 46 22 20 4 48 126 142
Vancouver 46 20 20 6 46 115 126
Winnipeg 42 18 17 7 43 120 128
Chicago 46 16 23 7 39 112 156
Seattle 46 15 27 4 34 121 159
Arizona 45 11 30 4 26 99 169

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

No games scheduled

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

Carolina at Toronto, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Updated : 2022-02-05 00:43 GMT+08:00

