Revised schedule for Australia's cricket tour of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Ahead of Australia’s first cricket tour of Pakistan in 24 years, the boards of the two countries have agreed a revised schedule.

Rawalpindi will now not only host the first test from March 4-8 but also the three one-day internationals and a one-off Twenty20 game.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement on Friday that the schedule “has been revised to ease logistical and operational challenges as well as to avoid Pakistan Day rehearsals, which usually commence in Islamabad in the second week of March.”

The second test will be played at Karachi from March 12-16 followed by the third and final test at Lahore from March 21-25.

The three ODIs will be played at Rawalpindi between March 29 and April 2 with the T20 on Apr. 5.

Cricket Australia and the PCB have also agreed that the Australian team will arrive in Islamabad on Feb. 27 on a chartered flight before spending one day in isolation.

Australia’s white-ball players are due to arrive in Lahore on March 24 following isolation in Australia. They will join up with other members of the side after a one-day isolation and then travel to Islamabad.

Test matches will be part of the ICC World Test Championship.

PCB chief executive Faisal Hasnain said he was pleased that Cricket Australia has approved Australia’s five-week tour to Pakistan and also welcomed the caliber of players expected to tour.

“We are really excited to host Pat Cummins and his players, and look forward to a competitive series,” Hasnain said. “While Australia will arrive at the back of strong performances in their home series against England, our team has been playing excellent cricket resulting in our players sweeping the ICC Awards.”

Cricket Australia chief executive officer Nick Hockley thanked the PCB and both the Australian and Pakistan governments for ensuring that the tour will go ahead.

“This is a historic occasion and important for the global growth and health of the game,” Hockley said.

“I would also like to thank the Australian Cricketers’ Association and the players, coaches, support teams, staff and security experts for their collaboration in the planning for the tour. We are looking forward to an exciting series between two world-class teams.”

