ATP World Tour Open Sud de France Results

Friday At Palais des Sports de Gerland Montpellier, France Purse: €262,170 Surface: Hardcourt indoor MONTPELLIER, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Friday from Open Sud de France at Palais des Sports de Gerland (seedings in parentheses): Men's Doubles Quarterfinals

Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert (1), France, def. Luca van Assche and Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg, France, 6-3, 6-3.

Men's Doubles

Semifinals

Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Lloyd Glasspool, Britain, def. Jonny O'Mara, Britain, and Hunter Reese, United States, 6-3, 6-4.