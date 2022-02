Friday At Balewadi Stadium Pune, India Purse: $430,530 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor PUNE, INDIA (AP) _ Results Friday from Taha Open Maharashtra at Balewadi Stadium (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Quarterfinals

Kamil Majchrzak, Poland, def. Lorenzo Musetti (2), Italy, 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-4.

Emil Ruusuvuori (6), Finland, def. Jiri Vesely (4), Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-4.