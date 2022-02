Earnings scheduled for the week of 2/7/2022

Major companies tentatively scheduled to post quarterly earnings next week:

TUESDAY, Feb. 8

Pfizer Inc. reports quarterly results before the opening of trading on Wall Street.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 9

CVS Health Corp. reports quarterly results before the opening of trading on Wall Street.

Uber Technologies Inc. reports quarterly results after the close of trading on Wall Street.

Walt Disney Co. reports quarterly results after the close of trading on Wall Street.

THURSDAY, Feb. 10

Coca-Cola Co. reports quarterly results before the opening of trading on Wall Street.

Twitter Inc. reports quarterly results before the opening of trading on Wall Street.

