Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Dubai says planned coal-fired power plant to instead use gas

By Associated Press
2022/02/04 15:30
FILE - The coal-powered Hassyan power plant is seen under construction in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Oct. 14, 2020. The planned $3.4 billion coal...

FILE - The coal-powered Hassyan power plant is seen under construction in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Oct. 14, 2020. The planned $3.4 billion coal...

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A planned $3.4 billion coal-fired power plant in Dubai instead will be converted to use natural gas, the sheikhdom announced, amid the United Arab Emirates' wider pledge to have net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The announcement Thursday came in a statement quoting Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and CEO of the group owning the long-haul carrier Emirates.

The statement offered no details on how much the conversion would cost, nor how that would affect the plant's planned time to come online in the energy-hungry sheikhdom. The plant also will include a desalination plant to provide the water needed to green its desert dunes.

The Hassyan power plant near Dubai's border with Abu Dhabi is being built in part by China, which describes the plant as a “major engineering project of the Belt and Road Initiative,” a project which seeks to expand its influence in Africa and Asia. China had anticipated that the plant, which has General Electric Co. involved in its construction, will meet 20% of Dubai’s electrical demand.

Its construction comes as the world is warming, mainly due to rising levels of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, according to the vast majority of peer-reviewed studies, science organizations and climate scientists. By far, most of the increase in temperature is the result of human activity, which includes burning coal, oil and natural gas. Those warming temperatures fuel extreme weather, such as powerful storms.

Updated : 2022-02-04 17:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
Taiwan’s Taoyuan shuts down logistics firm over COVID cluster
Taiwan’s Taoyuan shuts down logistics firm over COVID cluster
‘Take back life’: More nations ease coronavirus restrictions
‘Take back life’: More nations ease coronavirus restrictions
Taiwan confirms 22 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 22 local COVID cases
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan confirms 16 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 16 local COVID cases
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
IOC forces Taiwan's team to attend opening, closing ceremonies of Beijing Winter Olympics
IOC forces Taiwan's team to attend opening, closing ceremonies of Beijing Winter Olympics
Taiwan News' essential guide to Lunar New Year food
Taiwan News' essential guide to Lunar New Year food
2,400 Filipinos willing to pay pre-quarantine costs to open Taiwan's borders
2,400 Filipinos willing to pay pre-quarantine costs to open Taiwan's borders
"