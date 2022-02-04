Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/02/04 15:47
A Ukrainian serviceman, seen through a camouflage mesh, stands at a frontline position in the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022...
Women fleeing the fighting between M23 forces and the Congolese army find refuge in a church in Kibumba, north of Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, ...
Lava covers a road near a volcano in the Canary Islands of La Palma, Spain on Friday Jan. 28, 2022. The Cumbre Vieja volcano in the Canary Islands off...
Migrants from Africa sailing adrift on an overcrowded rubber boat, receive life jackets from aid workers of the Spanish NGO Aita Mary in the Mediterra...
Senegal's supporters ahead the African Cup of Nations 2022 quarter-final soccer match between Egypt and Morocco at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaoun...
Members of the public photograph Britain's Prince Charles, and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, during their visit to Chinatown, to celebrate the Lun...
A Ukrainian border guard patrols the border with Russia not far from Hoptivka village, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Russian Presi...
Local residents train close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Russia's foreign minister claims that NATO wants to pull Ukraine into the allianc...
A bullet riddled effigy of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is coated by fresh snow at a frontline position in the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, T...
An Orthodox priest blesses Ukrainian Military Air Force University cadets after a monthly memorial service for soldiers who were killed during the fig...

JAN. 28-FEB. 3, 2022

From an effigy of Russian President Vladimir Putin used as a target in Ukraine to families seeking refuge in a church during fighting in Congo, and Senegal fans before an African Cup of Nations 2022 soccer match, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Europe Africa Photo Editor Anne-Marie Belgrave.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Updated : 2022-02-04 17:05 GMT+08:00

"