AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

An Orthodox priest blesses Ukrainian Military Air Force University cadets after a monthly memorial service for soldiers who were killed during the fig... An Orthodox priest blesses Ukrainian Military Air Force University cadets after a monthly memorial service for soldiers who were killed during the fighting against Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. Russia maintains it has no intention to attack its neighbor, but demands that NATO won't expand to Ukraine and other ex-Soviet nations or deploy weapons there. It also wants the alliance to roll back its deployments to Eastern Europe. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)