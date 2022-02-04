Alexa
8 earthquakes jolt Taiwan's Hsinchu within 5 hours

Shaky day in West Taiwan as minor temblors recur

  112
By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/04 16:37
Nine earthquakes shake west Taiwan. (Central Weather Bureau screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A series of earthquakes shook Hsinchu County during the day on Friday (Feb. 4) following a minor quake in Chiayi County on Friday morning, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The first temblor reported on Friday occurred at 9:31 a.m. and had a magnitude of 3.4. The epicenter was 20.2 kilometers east of Chiayi County government building, with a focal depth of 6.9 km.

The next eight quakes occurred within Emei Township, Hsinchu County between 10:44 a.m. and 3:42 p.m.; five struck after 3 p.m. The earthquakes’ magnitudes ranged from 2.4 to 3.7, while focal depths ranged from 5.1 to 9.6 km.

Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The intensity of the quake in Chaiyi County registered as a 1; the highest intensity of the series of earthquakes in Hsinchu County registered as a 4 in Zhudong Township during the 2:50 p.m. temblor. Neighboring regions including Emei Township, Guanxi Township, Wufeng Township, and Zhubei City were affected by mild to medium intensities between 1 and 3.

No injuries or damage from the quakes had been reported at the time of publication.

(Central Weather Bureau screenshot)
