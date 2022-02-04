Alexa
Taiwanese man wins NT$1 million scratch card prize, proposes to girlfriend

The couple almost couldn’t believe it when the card revealed that they had won the NT$1 million prize

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/04 15:30
A group of people playing scratch card lotteries. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man knelt down and proposed to his childhood sweetheart after the couple won the NT$1 million scratch card prize during the Lunar New Year holiday, saying that they have now secured their "marriage fund,” CNA reported.

According to the owner of the lottery store that sold the winning scratch card to the lucky couple, the couple is in their 30s, and just before they struck it lucky, they visited a Tudi Gong (Earth God) temple to pray for blessings. When they saw a cute version of Tudi Gong at the door of the lottery store, which seemed to smile at and beckon at them, they decided to go in and try their luck at scratch cards.

They accepted the store's recommendation of the best-selling “20 Million Super Red Envelope” scratch card and almost couldn’t believe it when the card revealed that they had won a NT$1 million prize. The couple reportedly left the store happily and quietly, but several hours later, returned to the store to ask the owner to confirm that they truly won the big prize.

After confirming, the man knelt down and proposed to his girlfriend. The woman joyfully thanked Tudi Gong for letting her become a bride this year and said she hoped to become a mother by 2023, per CNA.

The “20 Million Super Red Envelope” scratch card offers a total of five NT$20 million prizes, nine NT$2 million prizes with BMWs, and 650 NT$1 million prizes. As of Wednesday (Feb. 2), two NT$20 million prizes, four NT$2 million prizes with BMWs, and 154 NT$1 million prizes have been awarded, per Taiwan Lottery.
Updated : 2022-02-04 16:03 GMT+08:00

