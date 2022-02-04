Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Welp leads UC Irvine over UC Santa Barbara 53-52

By Associated Press
2022/02/04 13:52
Welp leads UC Irvine over UC Santa Barbara 53-52

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Collin Welp had 17 points and eight rebounds as UC Irvine held off UC Santa Barbara 53-52 on Thursday night.

Austin Johnson had seven rebounds and three blocks for UC Irvine (9-7, 4-3 Big West Conference).

Both teams set season lows for scoring during the game. UC Irvine totaled 20 second-half points, the lowest of the season for the visitors, while the 21 first-half points for UC Santa Barbara marked the fewest of the season for the home team.

Amadou Sow had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Gauchos (8-9, 1-5).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-04 16:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
Taiwan’s Taoyuan shuts down logistics firm over COVID cluster
Taiwan’s Taoyuan shuts down logistics firm over COVID cluster
‘Take back life’: More nations ease coronavirus restrictions
‘Take back life’: More nations ease coronavirus restrictions
Taiwan confirms 22 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 22 local COVID cases
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan confirms 16 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 16 local COVID cases
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
IOC forces Taiwan's team to attend opening, closing ceremonies of Beijing Winter Olympics
IOC forces Taiwan's team to attend opening, closing ceremonies of Beijing Winter Olympics
Taiwan News' essential guide to Lunar New Year food
Taiwan News' essential guide to Lunar New Year food
LNY Eve sees record low number of passengers at Taiwan’s main airport
LNY Eve sees record low number of passengers at Taiwan’s main airport
"