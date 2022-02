A manatee floats in the warm water of a Florida Power & Light discharge canal, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Temperatures were in th... A manatee floats in the warm water of a Florida Power & Light discharge canal, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Temperatures were in the 40s Monday morning after a cold front passed over South Florida during the weekend. During the winter months, manatees head for warm waters. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Groundhog Club handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during a television interview at the 136th celebra... Groundhog Club handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during a television interview at the 136th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Phil's handlers said that the groundhog has forecast six more weeks of winter. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

A lone pedestrian navigates Chicago's famed Loop in windy, falling snow and slushy street conditions Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. A major winter storm wit... A lone pedestrian navigates Chicago's famed Loop in windy, falling snow and slushy street conditions Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. A major winter storm with millions of Americans in its path brought a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow to the middle section of the United States as airlines canceled hundreds of flights, governors urged residents to stay off roads and schools closed campuses. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

The Great Salt Lake is seen behind the earthwork Spiral Jetty by Robert Smithson on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, on the northeastern shore of the Great Salt... The Great Salt Lake is seen behind the earthwork Spiral Jetty by Robert Smithson on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, on the northeastern shore of the Great Salt Lake near Rozel Point in Utah. In 2021, the Great Salt Lake matched a 170-year record low and kept dropping, hitting a new low of 4,190.2 feet (1,277.2 meters) in October. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Vines scaling the side of a building are covered in snow in Providence, R.I., Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, as a powerful nor'easter swept up the East Coas... Vines scaling the side of a building are covered in snow in Providence, R.I., Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, as a powerful nor'easter swept up the East Coast. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Oklahoma forward Liz Scott (34) is embraced by guard Kelbie Washington, right, and guard Taylor Robertson (30) after scoring the winning shot during t... Oklahoma forward Liz Scott (34) is embraced by guard Kelbie Washington, right, and guard Taylor Robertson (30) after scoring the winning shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)

Ana Nunez, former coordinator of business development and client service and account executive for the National Football League's Washington Football ... Ana Nunez, former coordinator of business development and client service and account executive for the National Football League's Washington Football Team, cries as she testifies before the House Oversight Committee during a roundtable "Examining the Washington Football Team's Toxic Workplace Culture" on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2022. (Graeme Jennings/Pool via AP)

U.S. Army soldiers from the 18th Airborne Division prepare to board a C-17 aircraft as they deploy to Europe from Fort Bragg, N.C., on Thursday, Feb. ... U.S. Army soldiers from the 18th Airborne Division prepare to board a C-17 aircraft as they deploy to Europe from Fort Bragg, N.C., on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. President Joe Biden is ordering 2,000 U.S. troops to Poland and Germany amid the stalled talks with Russia over the Kremlin's military buildup on Ukraine's borders. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

New York Police officers salute outside St. Patrick's Cathedral after a funeral service for Officer Wilbert Mora, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in New York... New York Police officers salute outside St. Patrick's Cathedral after a funeral service for Officer Wilbert Mora, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in New York. For the second time in under a week, police converged on New York City's St. Patrick's Cathedral to pay tribute to a young officer gunned down while answering a call for help in Harlem. Mora was shot along with Officer Jason Rivera on Jan. 22 while responding to a call about a domestic argument in an apartment. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

A man carefully makes his way down the snow-covered subway station stairs during a snow storm in the Bushwick area of the Brooklyn borough of New York... A man carefully makes his way down the snow-covered subway station stairs during a snow storm in the Bushwick area of the Brooklyn borough of New York on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. People from New York City to Maine are awakening to deep snow and high winds as a powerful nor'easter kicks up blizzard conditions. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

A Pittsburgh Transit Authority bus sits on the Fern Hollow Bridge in Pittsburgh on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, after it collapsed. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar... A Pittsburgh Transit Authority bus sits on the Fern Hollow Bridge in Pittsburgh on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, after it collapsed. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Bill McKelvey uses a snow blower to clear snow in front of his home, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Scituate, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Bill McKelvey uses a snow blower to clear snow in front of his home, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Scituate, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Nancy Rose, who contracted COVID-19 in 2021 and continues to exhibit long-haul symptoms including brain fog and memory difficulties, pauses while orga... Nancy Rose, who contracted COVID-19 in 2021 and continues to exhibit long-haul symptoms including brain fog and memory difficulties, pauses while organizing her desk space, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Port Jefferson, N.Y. Rose, 67, said many of her symptoms waned after she got vaccinated, though she still has bouts of fatigue and memory loss. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

JAN. 28 - FEB. 3, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from North America made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com