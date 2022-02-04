Hungarian Winery Juliet Victor Announces its Expansion into Asia through its first stop in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 4 February 2022 - Juliet Victor, The Crown of Tokaj, one of the world's finest wine producers from Hungary has announced the evolutions of its international reach into the Asian market through their latest entrance into Singapore.

Being awarded the Best in Show award at the Decanter World Wine Awards 2020 featuring their signature sweet wine, Juliet Victor's Szamorodni 2017 wine was described as a "Bright gold Tokaji with fresh and lively scent, yet alluring and sensual too, with the fragrance of Harslevelu and the sweetly grapey appeal of Muscat Lunel joining the less focused warmth and force of Furmint." The brand features a rich wine with the right balance of sweetness and acidity, guarding the aromatic finesse right through the palate. The company aspires to bring consumers around the world on a journey that starts with the inspiring heritage of the terroir whilst continuing to grow with high-end, cutting-edge technology.

The latest move of expansion marks their growth and continuation of inspiration of heritage through technology and cross border e-commerce. Expanding to Singapore is only the first step in Juliet Victor's expansion plan in Asia. With Singapore being a global business hub, such move will be beneficial for Juliet Victor as a stepping stone to expand to other cities and countries within Asia.

"I am excited to launch the Juliet Victor brand in Singapore as part of the winery's expansion into Asia. Juliet Victor was founded by my family with the mission to create the finest Tokaji wines and to redefine the perception of Hungarian wines globally. Bringing the brand to Singapore is an important step in the journey. Tokaj is a region celebrated for its history of exquisite wine production that spans across centuries. Our vineyard portfolio of historically significant areas allows Juliet Victor to produce outstanding vintages of the region's famous sweet blend and dry furmint wines." - Mark Varadi, Owner of Juliet Victor Asia, Co-Owner of Juliet Victor Winery.

With that in mind, Juliet Victor's exceptional grape wines and rich terroir will aim to bring consumers on a journey filled with unique taste to experience Hungary's specialty.

