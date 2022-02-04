Video Surveillance Market Size 2021 By Industry Share, Key Findings, Company Profiles, Growth Strategy, Developing Technologies, Investment Opportunities and Forecast by Regions till 2030

Video Surveillance Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Video Surveillance Market by region.

According to a recent report published by Report Ocean, titled, “Global Video Surveillance Market by System Type, Component, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2025,” The global video surveillance market was valued at $28,184.0 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $87,361.8 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2018 to 2025.

A digital video surveillance system is a surveillance system capable of capturing images and videos that can be compressed, stored or sent over communication networks. Digital video surveillance systems can be used for nearly any environment. Security and surveillance are required for all organizations worldwide.

Owing to increase in adoption of advanced surveillance by the government sector, manufacturers have realized the need for optimum IP surveillance systems. There are many advantages that an IP camera CCTV system offers over an analog format. IP security cameras send their signal over a network, allowing greater information transfer than an analog signal sent to a DVR, which act as a major video surveillance market trend.

North America is one of the key contributors to the video surveillance market size owing to the increasing number of applications in commercial, industrial and residential sectors, which fuels the demand for the video surveillance camera and equipment in the region.

For instance, Mount Royal University in Canada is turning to artificial intelligence to strengthen its security across its campus. The university will replace the old CCTV technology with 360-degree high-resolution cameras and a software system enabled with AI.

The project’s three components have been funded by three different revenue sources, including the university’s operating budget, the library project fund, and the provincial government’s Infrastructure Maintenance Act. In addition, an app called MRU is also available for download on iTunes and the Google Play store that alerts users to safety concerns on campus and will allow them to report an emergency from their phones.

Based on video surveillance market analysis, infrastructure segment has generated the highest revenue in 2017 followed by military & defense segment which is estimated to be the fasted growing segment among the other application mentioned in the report.

The U.S. is also one of the major contributors to the video surveillance market growth. U.S Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agency has authority over the security of the public traveling in the U.S. On November 19, 2018, the U.S. Secret Service started testing a facial recognition system that uses security cameras to capture images of people outside the White House and match their respective identities. This is expected to increase the demand for video surveillance in the U.S. during the forecast period.

Key Findings of the Video Surveillance Market:

Based on system type, the IP surveillance cameras segment generated the highest revenue global video surveillance market in 2017.

Based on component, the hardware segment generated the highest revenue in the market in 2017.

Based on application, the commercial segment generated the highest revenue in the market in 2017.

The key video surveillance market leaders profiled in the report include HKVISION, Ltd., Bosch Security System, Honeywell Security Group, Dahua Technology, FLIR, Panasonic, Avigilon, Axis Communication, Infinova, and PELCO. These key players adopt several strategies such as, new product launch and development, acquisition, partnership and collaboration and business expansion to increase the video surveillance market share during the forecast period.

In May 2019, Avigilon launched H5A camera line that offers expanded object classification analytics as well as detailed object detection and tracking in crowded scenes. This product brings next generation of neural network-based video analytic technologies and image processor features. In March 2019, Hikvision Digital Technology launched 4MP Network IR PTZ Camera with the higher resolution of previous model.

This camera employs 1/1.8″ sensors to raise resolution to 4 megapixels. Further, the company also launched new AcuSense network camera series to its EasyIP 4.0 security solutions. This product features strobe light and audio alarm that immediately deters intruders from entering a prohibited site in the same month

