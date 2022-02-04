U.S. Large Screen Display Market Share 2021 U.S. Trend, Segmentation, Business Top Key Players Analysis Industry, Opportunities and Forecast to 2030

U.S. Large Screen Display Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the U.S. Large Screen Display Market by region.

The U.S. large screen display market size was valued at $738.6 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $1,471.6 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2018 to 2025.

At present, screen size 100 inch to 149 inch dominates the market, followed by 200 inch to 300 inch. Large screen displays of 100 inch to 149 inch size provides significant picture quality due to its large screen, which features HD resolution videos or images.

The 100 inch to 149 inch screen size is easy to install, is power-efficient, and is easy to use and is mostly used in classrooms, offices, airports, and shopping malls. In January 2018, Samsung unveiled a huge MicroLED display called, ?The Wall’, with screen size of 146 inches. It was reported that the technology is not restricted in size, resolution, or form.

It is expected Samsung will unveil ?The Wall’ into its premium home market in the coming years. The above 300-inch segment is expected witness significant U.S. large screen display market growth during the forecast period. This display segment consists of multiple displays, video projectors, or televisions tilted together to form one large screen, which is known as a video wall. These displays are found in control rooms, stadiums, and other large public venues.

Rise in demand for bright and power-efficient display panels, rapid digitalization, and decline in demand for traditional billboards are the factors that drive the growth of the U.S. large screen display industry. However, deployment of widescreen alternatives such as projectors and screenless displays is expected to hinder the market growth.

Moreover, emerging display technologies such as MicroLED & quantum dots and increase in preference of electronic giants toward large screen displays are expected to offer huge market opportunities in the coming years. U.S. large screen display market has high potential for the residential, commercial, and advertising industry. The market growth is also attributed to increase in R&D investments by the large players to deploy enhanced specifications in the product portfolio.

Moreover, companies are projected to indulge in mergers, collaborations, and partnerships to make the most use of technology, which is further projected to propel the U.S. large screen display market growth. Major vendors such as Samsung, Apple, and Sony, and others adopt large screen display technology on a large scale, owing to less power consumption, enhanced response time, and superior contrast over traditional display systems such as OLED, LED, and others.

For instance, Samsung Electronics is expected to launch a modular technology, The Wall, a self-emitting 146-inch MicroLED TV, which does not require color filters to produce perfect black and accurate colors unlike other display technologies. Thus, increase in preference of electronic giants toward large screen display format boosts the growth of the market.

The key players profiled in the U.S. large screen display market report include NEC, Sony, LG, Samsung, Panasonic Corporation of North mAmerica, ViewSonic Corporation, Volanti Displays, iSEMC (HHSD), Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Tabler System Inc.

Key Finding of the U.S. Large Screen Display Market:

Based on screen size, the 100-149 inches screen size segment led the U.S. large screen display market Share in 2017. However, the 300 inches and above screen sizes segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2025).

The overall potential is determined to understand the profitable U.S. large screen display market trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2025 to benchmark the financial competency

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.

