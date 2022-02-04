3D NAND Flash Memory Market Share By Industry Growth Analysis, Distribution Channel, Sales, Size, Development Patterns, And Forecast in The Coming Years 2021-2030 | Progressing at a CAGR of 35.3% During The Forecast Period

The global 3D NAND flash memory market size is expected to be $ 9,056.2 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $ 99,769.0 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 35.3% from 2018 to 2025.

3D NAND flash memory technology has been increasingly utilized in various applications due to increase in demand for data storage. It offers large storage space while operating faster at a rather reduced cost. This technology has considerably evolved as the existing technologies were not able to effectively scale capacity to meet the increase in demand for data storage.

The key market players are trying to develop advanced memory chips for consumer electronics devices with a focus on more in-built storage to reduce the reliance on external memory cards. Micron Technology, for instance, developed a 3D NAND chip in August 2016 for smartphones, which stacks 48 layers of memory cells.

The mass production of such chips is yet to start by the company, but this is an advancement in the 3D NAND flash memory market. Moreover, advancements in mobile technology coupled with growth in usage aid the smartphone growth, in terms of penetration. The global smartphone market is in its mature growth stage due to decline in the overall shipment in developed markets such as the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, and parts of Europe.

The 3D NAND flash memory market is analyzed on the basis of type, application, end user, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is divided into single-level cell (SLC), multi-level cell (MLC), and triple-level cell (TLC). Based on application, the market is categorized into cameras, laptops & PCs, smartphone & tablets, and others.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into automotive, consumer electronics, enterprise, healthcare, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA along with their prominent countries.

The key players profiled in the report include Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, SK Hynix Semiconductor, Inc., Micron Technology, Inc., Intel Corporation, Apple Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Advanced Micro Devices, STMicroelectronics, and SanDisk Corporation.

These key players have adopted strategies such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations to enhance their market penetration.

Key Benefits for 3d Nand Flash Memory Market:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global 3D NAND flash memory along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

3d Nand Flash Memory Market Segmentation:

By Type

Single-Level Cell (SLC)

Multi-Level Cell (MLC)

Triple-Level Cell (TLC)

By Application

Cameras

Laptops & PCs

Smartphone & Tablets

Others

By End User

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Enterprise

Healthcare

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Market Players Profiled

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.,

Toshiba Corporation,

SK Hynix Semiconductor, Inc.,

Micron Technology, Inc.,

Intel Corporation,

Apple Inc.,

Lenovo Group Ltd.,

Advanced Micro Devices,

STMicroelectronics,

SanDisk Corporation

