3D Printing Market Size 2021 Key Player Analysis by Share, Trends, Product, Application, Demands, Business Opportunity and Growth Strategy Forecast to 2030 | Progressing at a CAGR of 21.8% During The Forecast Period

The global 3D printing market was valued at $4,164.2 million in 2014, and is projected to reach $44,393.1 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 21.8% from 2019 to 2025.

3D printing, also known as additive printing technology, allows manufacturers to build models using a variety of printing materials. The materials used for 3D printing include various types of polymers, metals, ceramics, and others. The applications of 3D printing are developing rapidly as they can achieve greater speed with higher precision and finer resolution. These features have fueled the preference for 3D printing over traditional methods.

Implementing additive manufacturing is expected to help industries improve the productivity of material by eliminating the wastage that occurs during production process.

3D printing finds applications in various industries such as consumer products, industrial products, aerospace & defense, automotive, healthcare, government, education, and others. The printing materials discussed in this report include various types of polymers, metals & alloys, ceramics, and others.

The companies operating in the market have adopted strategies such as collaboration, partnership, product launch, R&D, and acquisition, to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. The global 3D printing market is analyzed and estimated in accordance with the impact of the drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The period studied in this report is 2014 2025, wherein the forecast period is 2019 2025.

The report elaborates the competitive advantages of 3D printing over conventional alternatives. Various drivers and restraints in the market are also analyzed in the report. It explains the key strategies adopted by the key players in the market to facilitate effective planning by the potential market leaders.

The market is segmented into technology, component, end user, and region. Based on technology, the market is classified into stereolithography (SLA), fused deposition modelling (FDM), selective laser sintering (SLS), electron beam melting (EBM), digital light processing (DLP), and others. Based on component, it is categorized into hardware, software, and service. Based on end user, it is divided into automotive, healthcare, industrial, consumer electronics, aerospace & defense, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the report include 3D Systems, Arcam AB, Autodesk, Inc., Stratasys Ltd., The ExOne Company, Hoganas AB, Optomec, Inc., Organovo Holdings, Inc., Ponoko Limited, and Voxeljet AG.

Key Benefits for 3D Printing Market :

This study comprises an analytical depiction of the global 3D printing market with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a strong foothold in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2014 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for 3D Printing Market.

3D Printing Key Market Segments :

By Technology

SLA

FDM

SLS

EBM

DLP

Others

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By End User

Automotive

Healthcare

Industrial

Consumer electronics

Aerospace & defense

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Netherlands

Norway

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Market Players Profiled

3D Systems

Arcam AB

Autodesk, Inc.

Stratasys Ltd

The ExOne Company

Hoganas AB

Optomec, Inc.

Organovo Holdings, Inc.

Ponoko Limited

Voxeljet AG

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the Semiconductor and Electronics market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

