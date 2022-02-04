U.S. Mobile Phone Accessories Market Size, Major Key Players 2021: Business Opportunities and Drivers, Industry Growth Analysis, Evolving Technologies, Development Plans, U.S. Share, Forecast to 2030 | Progressing at a CAGR of 12.86% During The Forecast P

The U.S. mobile phone accessories market was valued at $26,988.2 million in 2017 and is estimated to reach $66,434.3 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.86% from 2018 to 2025. Mobile phones play a crucial part in our daily routine. In the present scenario, users leverage the mobile phone to access the internet, take pictures, listen to music, and use it as a storage device.

The U.S. population has witnessed an increasing tendency of adopting smartphones. The U.S. mobile phone accessories market is expected to witness significant growth from 2018 to 2025, owing to the increase in purchasing power and lifestyle improvement of the masses. The Bluetooth speaker segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The U.S. mobile phone accessories market is categorized by product type into headphone, portable speaker, Bluetooth speaker, battery, power bank, battery case, charger, protective case, screen protection, smart watch, fitness band, memory card, and AR & VR headset. Each product type has two subcategories namely, inbox and aftermarket. Moreover, the report details the online and offline revenue segments for different product types.

The key players in the U.S. mobile phone accessories market are Panasonic Corporation, Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Apple Inc., Bose Corporation, BYD Co., Ltd., Plantronics, Inc., Energizer Holdings, Inc., and JVC Kenwood Corporation.

The report analyzes the major strategies of key players as well as the current trends, restraints, and upcoming opportunities of the U.S. mobile phones accessories market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report offers an in-depth analysis and dynamics of the U.S. mobile phones accessories market to understand the market scenario.

The quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2018 to 2025 has been provided to facilitate strategists and stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

The report includes a detailed analysis of the geographical segments to enable the identification of profitable segments for market players.

A comprehensive analysis of the trends, subsegments, and key revenue pockets of the U.S. market has been included in the study.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for U.S. Mobile Phone Accessories Market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product Type

Headphone

Portable Speaker

Bluetooth Speaker

Battery

Power Bank

Battery Case

Charger

Protective Case

Screen Protection

Smart Watch

Fitness Band

Memory Card

AR & VR Headset

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the Semiconductor and Electronics market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

