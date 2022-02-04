Explosion-proof Cable Glands Market By Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Forecast 2021 – 2030

The global explosion-proof cable glands market was valued at $174.9 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $269.4 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2018 to 2024. The explosion-proof cable glands market offers features such as high load bearing capacity and robust design.

The market is expected to witness significant growth in future, owing to increase in number of refineries & stringent government regulations regarding safety. Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2017, accounting for around 33.0% share, due to increase in number of refineries.

The market is segmented into type, cable type, material, end user, and region. Based on type, it is categorized into increased safety, flameproof, EMC, and others. Based on cable type, it is bifurcated as armored and unarmored. The material segment is divided into brass, stainless steel, plastic/nylon, and others. The industry verticals for the market are divided into oil & gas, mining, chemical, manufacturing & processing, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players operating in the global explosion-proof cable glands market are CMP Products Limited, Bartec Feam, Elsewedy Electric, Weidmuller Interface GmbH & Co., Jacob GmbH, Hummel AG, Eaton corporation plc. (Cooper Crouse-Hinds, LLC), Emerson Electric Co. (Appleton Grp LLC), Amphenol Industrial Products Group, and Cortem Group.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report includes an in-depth analysis of different segments and provides market estimations between 2018 and 2024.

Porter’s Five Forces model illustrates the potency of buyers & sellers, which is estimated to assist the market players to adopt effective strategies.

The key market players are profiled to understand the strategies adopted by them.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2018 to 2024, which helps identify the prevailing market opportunities.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Explosion-proof Cable Glands Market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Increased Safety

Flameproof

EMC

Others

By Cable type

Armored

Unarmored

By Material

Brass

Steel

Plastic/Nylon

Others

By End user

Oil & Gas

Mining

Chemical

Manufacturing & processing

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

Spain

France

Russia

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Singapore

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the Semiconductor and Electronics market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

