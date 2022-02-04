Eye Tracking Market Global Development, Industry Trends, Demand and Growth Analysis and Forecasts 2021 to 2030 | Progressing at a CAGR of 37.1% During The Forecast Period

The global eye tracking market was valued at $456.3 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $1,818.1 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 37.1% from 2018 to 2024.

The eye tracking market offers features such as lightweight, easy accessibility, and others in terms of quality of product. The market is expected to witness significant growth in the future, owing to increase in investment on smart & wearable technology across the industry verticals.

North America was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2017, accounting for around 36.3% share, due to rise in adoption and increase in demand for assistive communication devices and wide application areas offered.

The eye tracking market is segmented into type, application, industry vertical, and region. Based on type, the market is bifurcated as head-mounted eye tracker and remote eye tracker. According to application, it is divided into assistive communication, academic research, consumer behavior research, and usability testing. Based on industry vertical, the market is further categorized into retail, automotive, healthcare, government, and others (advertising, entertainment, and web designing). Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players operating in the global eye tracking market are Tobii AB, LC technologies , Eyetech Digital Systems , Ergoneers GmbH, Smart Eye AB., Mirametrix Inc., Pupil Labs GmbH, Seeing Machines, SR Research Ltd., and Gazepoint.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Eye Tracking Market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

>Head-mounted Eye Trackers

>Remote Eye Trackers

By Application

>Assistive Communication

>Academic Research

>Consumer Behavior Research

>Usability Testing

By Industry Vertical

>Retail

>Automotive

>Healthcare

>Government

>Others

By Region

>North America ?U.S.

?Canada

?Mexico

>Europe ?UK

?Germany

?France

?Russia

?Rest of Europe

>Asia-Pacific ?China

? India

?Japan

?Australia

? Rest of Asia-Pacific

>LAMEA ?Latin America

?Middle East

?Africa

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report-

