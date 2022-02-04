Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market Global Industry Trends, Strategy, Applications Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2021 -2030

Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market by region.

The global cloud radio access network (C-RAN) market was US$ 2.5 billion in 2020. the global cloud radio access network (C-RAN) market size is forecast to reach the value of US$ 50.6 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.1% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

C-RAN or Cloud radio access network is a cloud computing architecture designed mainly for radio access networks (RAN). Cloud radio access network is an advanced version of the prevailing wireless communication system.

Factors Influencing

The growing investments and partnerships for the advancements in the LTE and 5G technologies would surge the growth of the global cloud radio access network (C-RAN) market.

The benefits of the C-RAN technologies, such as separate modules and energy efficiency, would further contribute to the growth of the global C-RAN market. Apart from that, other advantages like infrastructure reuse, availability of resources are all forecast to drive the market growth. C-RAN is specifically beneficial in low-latency network conditions.

Limited awareness regarding the use and benefits of cloud radio access networks (C-RAN) may hamper the growth of the global Cloud radio access network (C-RAN) market.

The increasing demand for cloud technologies and growing innovations are forecast to benefit the C-RAN service providers in the coming years.

The market players in the global C-RAN market have been introducing advanced products and focusing on partnerships and collaborations to outgrow in the competitive environment. As a result, it would propel the growth of the global cloud radio access network (C-RAN) market. In 2019, Rakuten inked a strategic partnership with Altiostar to expand its portfolio in the industry.

Geographic Analysis

Geographically, North America holds the highest share in the global cloud radio access network (C-RAN) market. It is due to the growing adoption of the cloud radio access network (C-RAN). Moreover, the market is witnessing complex networks across industries in diverse verticals. It would result in the expansion of the market in North America.

In addition, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region are forecast to grow by holding the second and third largest share in the global cloud radio access network C-RAN market. An increasing number of mobile users, the rising deployment of cloud and 5G technologies are the factors contributing to the growth of the global cloud radio access network (C-RAN) market. Moreover, growing innovations in these regions are forecast to result in market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The rapid expansion of the COVID-19 infection triggered a large number of financial crises worldwide. Communication Service Providers (CSPs) faced various challenges, including securing the network data, keeping continuity in the operations, adjusting to new traffic patterns, and ensuring the quality. Due to the pandemic, enterprises shifted to focusing on the beneficial role of automation. This, in turn, is expected to have a significant impact on the global cloud radio access network (C-RAN) market. The market has achieved considerable growth and is forecast to gain momentum in the coming years.

Competitors in the Market

Nokia Corp

Cisco Systems Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

ZTE Corp

Altiostar

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

NEC Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co.Ltd.

Fujitsu

Intel Corporation

ASOCS Ltd.

Other prominent players

Market segmentation:

By Deployment

Indoor

Outdoor

By Network

3G

LTS & 5G

By Component

Infrastructure

Remote Radio Units

Baseband Units

Fronthaul

Solution

Services

Consulting

Design & deployment

Maintenance & support

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

