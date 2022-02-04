Vertical Farming Market Industry Growth, Forecast, Analysis, Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications 2021-2030 | Progressing at a CAGR of 23.6% During The Forecast Period

The global vertical farming market was valued at $1.5 billion in 2016, and is projected to reach $6.4billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 23.6% from 2017 to 2023.

Vertical farming is a nontraditional method to grow crops, which enables ease of harvesting, no effect of climate, high yield, minimal usage of pesticides, less area requirement, and less water consumption. For instance, one hectare of vertical farming is equivalent to nine hectares of traditional outdoor farming, and saves nearly 200 tons of water on a daily basis.

Get Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30772

Aeroponics, a growth mechanism of vertical farming uses mist, mixed with vital nutrients, water, and oxygen and directs it to the open roots of the plants for their growth. This growth mechanism is a closed-loop system that uses approximately 95% less water than field farming. This technique does not use pesticides in addition to zero harmful waste production in the environment. The controlled environment of aeroponics has the capability to produce approximately 70% more yield as compared to traditional agriculture.

The demand for vertical farming is expected to increase rapidly across the globe during the forecast period, owing to various factors such as rise in popularity of organic food, increase in urban population, and decrease on arable land. However, high initial investments and involvement of nascent technology hamper the market growth.

The global vertical farming market is segmented based on component, growth mechanism, and region. Based on component, the market is categorized into irrigation component, lighting, sensor, climate control, building material, and others. The building material segment is bifurcated into glass greenhouse and plastic greenhouse. Based on growth mechanism, the market is categorized into hydroponics, aeroponics, and aquaponics. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Netherlands, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Singapore, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of LAMEA).

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30772

Major companies profiled in the report include AeroFarm, FarmedHere, Illumitex, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Sky Green, Everlight Electronics, Green Sense Farms, American Hydroponics, Hort Americas, Agrilution, and others.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global vertical farming market to elucidate the prominent investment pockets.

Current trends and future estimations are outlined to determine the overall market scenario.

The report provides information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Vertical Farming Market.

Market Segmentation

By Component

Irrigation Component

Lighting

Sensor

Climate Control

Building Material

Others

Access Complete Report Here:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30772

By Growth Mechanism

Hydroponics

Aeroponics

Aquaponics

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Key Players

AeroFarm

FarmedHere

Illumitex, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Sky Green

Everlight Electronics

Green Sense Farms

American Hydroponics

Hort Americas

Agrilution

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the Semiconductor and Electronics market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30772

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30772

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/