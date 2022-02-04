Compound Semiconductor Market Segmentation, Application, Consumption and Revenue Report 2021-2030 | Progressing at a CAGR of 11.3% During The Forecast Period

The global compound semiconductor market was valued at $66,623 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $142,586 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 11.3% from 2017 to 2023.

Compound semiconductors, such as GaN and SiC, comprises two or more elements of the periodic table, and are synthesized using deposition technologies. The devices manufactured using semiconductors form essential components of most electronic circuits, , as they possess unique properties such as, wide bandgap, high operational temperatures, high current & voltage holding capacity, and ability to generate microwave signals.

The global compound semiconductor market is driven by widespread applications of gallium nitride electronics and rise in demand for different automotive electronics in the Asia-Pacific region. Moreover, increase in demand for optoelectronics devices & wireless communication technologies and rise in adoption of photovoltaics boost the market growth.

In addition, evolution of compound semiconductor compliant technology & products in the Asia-Pacific region and increase in volume of data transactions drive the market growth. However, rise in compatibility issues related to high-end materials, such as silicon, restrains the market growth. Conversely, increase in use of GaN in smart grid as compared to traditional silicon semiconductors is expected to provide growth opportunities for the market.

The global compound semiconductor market is segmented on the basis of type, deposition technology, product, application, and geography. Based on type, it is categorized into III-V compound semiconductors, II-VI compound semiconductors, sapphire, IV-IV compound semiconductors, and others (aluminum gallium arsenide (ALGAAS), aluminum indium arsenide (ALINAS), aluminum gallium nitride (ALGAN), aluminum gallium phosphide (ALGAP), indium gallium nitride (INGAN), cadmium zinc telluride (CDZNTE), and mercury cadmium telluride (HGCDTE)). The III-V compound semiconductors segment is further divided into gallium nitride (GAN), gallium phosphide (GAP), gallium arsenide (GAAS), indium phosphide (INP), and indium antimonide (INSB).

The II-VI compound semiconductors segment is classified into cadmium selenide (CDSE), cadmium telluride (CDTE), and zinc selenide (ZNSE). The IV-IV compound semiconductors segment is bifurcated into silicon carbide (SIC) and silicon germanium (SIGE). Based on deposition technology, the market is divided into chemical vapor deposition (CVD), molecular beam epitaxy (MBE), hydride vapor phase epitaxy (HVPE), ammonothermal, liquid phase epitaxy (LPE), atomic layer deposition (ALD), and others.

On the basis of product, it is categorized into power semiconductor, transistors, integrated circuits (ICs), diodes & rectifiers, and others. The transistors segment is further classified into high electron mobility transistors (HEMTs), metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETs), and metal semiconductor field effect transistors (MESFETs).

ICs are further bifurcated into monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs) and radio frequency integrated circuits (RFICs). The diode & rectifiers segment is further divided into PIN diode, Zener diode, Schottky diode, and light emitting diode. The applications covered in this study include IT & telecom, industrial and energy & power, aerospace & defense, automotive, consumer electronics, and healthcare.

The IT & telecom segment is further categorized into signal amplifiers & switching systems, satellite communication applications, radar applications, and RF. The aerospace & defense segment is classified into combat vehicles, ships & vessels, and microwave radiation. The industrial and energy & power segment is further bifurcated into wind turbines and wind power systems.

The consumer electronics segment is further divided into inverters in consumer applications, LED lighting in consumer applications, and switch mode consumer power supply systems. The automotive segment is further categorized into electric vehicles & hybrid electric vehicles, automotive braking systems, rail traction, and automobile motor drives. The healthcare segment is bifurcated into implantable medical devices and biomedical electronics.

Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

The major companies profiled in the report include Cree Inc., International Quantum Epitaxy PLC., Freescale Semiconductor Inc., LM Ericsson Telefon AB, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Texas Instruments, Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, Infineon Technologies AG, and Toshiba Corporation.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides comprehensive analysis of the current trends and future estimations in the global compound semiconductor market.

The report offers the competitive scenario of the industry along with the growth trends, structure, drivers, scope, opportunities, and challenges.

The report includes a detailed analysis of the key segments to provide insights on the market dynamics.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive structure of the market to devise effective growth strategies and facilitate better decision-making.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Compound Semiconductor Market \.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

III-V Compound Semiconductors

Gallium Nitride (GAN)

Gallium Phosphide (GAP)

Gallium Arsenide (GAAS)

Indium Phosphide (INP)

Indium Antimonide (INSB)

II-VI Compound Semiconductors

Cadmium Selenide (CDSE)

Cadmium Telluride (CDTE)

Zinc Selenide (ZNSE)

Sapphire

IV-IV Compound Semiconductors

Silicon Carbide (SIC)

Silicon Germanium (SIGE)

Others

Aluminum Gallium Arsenide (ALGAAS)

Aluminum Indium Arsenide (ALINAS)

Aluminum Gallium Nitride (ALGAN)

Aluminum Gallium Phosphide (ALGAP)

Indium Gallium Nitride (INGAN)

Cadmium Zinc Telluride (CDZNTE)

Mercury Cadmium Telluride (HGCDTE)

By Deposition Technology

Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)

Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition (MOCVD)

Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE)

Metal Organic Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MOMBE)

Hydride Vapor Phase Epitaxy (HVPE)

Ammonothermal

Liquid Phase Epitaxy (LPE)

Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD)

Others

NA-FLUX LPE

By Product

Power Semiconductor

Transistors

High Electron Mobility Transistors (HEMTs)

Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs)

Metal Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MESFETs)

Integrated Circuits (ICs)

Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuits(MMICs)

Radio Frequency Integrated Circuits (RFICs)

Diodes & Rectifiers

PIN diode

Zener Diode

Schottky Diode

Light Emitting Diode

Others

By Application

ICT Sector

Signal Amplifiers & Switching Systems

Satellite Communication

Radar

RF

Aerospace & Defense

Combat Vehicles

Ships & Vessels

Microwave Radiation

Industrial and Energy & Power

Smart Grid

Wind Turbines & Wind Power Systems

Photovoltaic Inverters

Motor Drives

Consumer Electronics

Inverters in Consumer

LED Lighting in Consumer

Switch Mode Consumer Power Supply Systems

Automotive

Electric Vehicles & Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Automotive Braking Systems

Rail Traction

Automobile Motor Drives

Medical

Implantable Medical Devices

Biomedical Electronics

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Players

Cree Inc.

International Quantum Epitaxy Plc.

Freescale Semiconductor Inc.

LM Ericsson Telefon AB

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Texas Instruments, Inc.

STMicroelectronics NV

Infineon Technologies AG

Toshiba Corporation

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

Mining & Chemical Products Ltd.

Umicore Indium Products

United Mineral & Chemical Corp

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the Semiconductor and Electronics market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

