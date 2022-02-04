Voice Assistant Market Size Analysis By Growth, Emerging Trends, And Future Opportunities To 2021-2030

Voice Assistant Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Voice Assistant Market by region.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol33

The global voice assistant market size was US$ 1.5 billion in 2020. The global voice assistant market size is forecast to reach the value of US$ 14.2 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.5% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Voice assistant is a digital service that provides digital assistant with the use of natural language processing (NLP), voice recognition, and speech synthesis. Siri (Apple) was the primary digital virtual assistant. Apart from that, Alexa (Amazon), Bixby (Samsung) are the other examples of voice assistants.

Factors Influencing

The rising demand for voice assistant technology, mainly from the contact centers, is driving the market growth.

Growing e-commerce websites and businesses and surging demand for customer satisfaction are propelling the growth of the global voice assistant market.

Rising demand to establish efficient customer support services, majorly in the automotive, retail, healthcare, and BFSI sector, would fuel the market growth. Moreover, increasing advancements in imaging technologies would create significant opportunities for the market players during the analysis period.

However, privacy concerns are the major factor hampering the growth of the global voice assistant market.

The growing trend of smart homes is forecast to contribute to market growth in the future.

Geographic Analysis

Regionally, North America is the largest shareholder in the global voice assistant market. The region would remain dominant in terms of revenue, mainly because of the presence of various established players, rising investments and advancements in the AI industry, and the growing adoption of automated technologies. The market is witnessing the increasing adoption of machine learning, natural language processing, and deep learning technology in the region, mainly in the United States. As a result of such factors, the global voice assistant market would grow significantly in North America.

The Asia-Pacific region is forecast to witness rapid growth because of the growing IT investments, booming industrialization, and urbanization in emerging countries like China and India. Moreover, the rising era of eCommerce business and contact centers for customer support would significantly contribute to the growth of the global voice assistant market in the region.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol33

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The ongoing COVID-19 crisis emerged as a significant opportunity for the growth of automation and other technologies, such as DevOps, big data, machine learning, deep learning, artificial intelligence, and smart home. Due to the terror of infection, various manufacturers considered automation technologies the best way to enhance the efficiency of the work without any risk. The global voice assistant market gained traction during the COVID-19 epidemic because of the rising automation investments, sudden shift in the mode of organizational working, and the advent of smart homes.

Competitors in the Market

IBM Corporation

Salesforce.com Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Apple Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Verint Systems Inc.

Nokia Corporation

Alphabet Inc.

Orange SA

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

Insight by Component

Solutions

Services

Insight by Deployment

On-Premises

Cloud

Insight by Technology

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Speech Recognition

Voice Recognition

Text-To-Speech Recognition

Insight by Application

Messenger Bots

Websites

Contact Centers

Others

Insight by End User

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Individuals

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol33

Insight by Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What is the goal of the report?

•The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

•During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

•The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

•The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol33

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/