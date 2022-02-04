AI in the Cyber Security Market Forecast With Trends, Challenges, Drivers, And Top Key Players 2021-2030

AI in the Cyber Security Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the AI in the Cyber Security Market by region.
The global AI in the cyber security market size was US$ 16.0 billion in 2020. The global AI in the cyber security market is forecast to reach the value of US$ 189.5 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.2% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.
Different technologies are used to protect organizations against cybercrime. These technologies include natural language processing, machine learning, and image processing, etc.
Factors Influencing
Favorable government regulations towards data privacy are forecast to fuel the market growth.
Prominent market players in the AI in the cybersecurity industry are investing in R&D activities to introduce technologically advanced systems. These systems would perform web filtering, anomaly detection, intrusion detection and prevent users from data loss. Thus, the advancements would surge the demand for AI in cyber security.
The evolution of beneficial digital solutions and the rising adoption of cloud-based technology would propel the market growth in the coming years.
Rising cases of cyber-attacks would contribute to the growth of global AI in the cyber security market.
The limited budget for cybersecurity, mainly in developing and underdeveloped countries, is forecast to propel market growth.
Geographic Analysis
Regionally, North America is forecast to dominate the AI in the cybersecurity market in terms of revenue. It is due to the increasing number of mobile malware attacks. Moreover, the rapidly growing use of internet-connected devices is forecast to create significant opportunities for the market players in the region. The Asia-Pacific region is forecast to record significant growth in the global AI in the cyber security market. It is due to the growing cybercrimes and rising digitalization. Moreover, various organizations are adopting these technologies to ensure the security of data. Thus, it would drive the growth of global AI in the cyber security market.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The sudden onset of the COVID-19 epidemic altered the entire growth landscape for many industries. Organizations had to change the mode of operation to survive in the market. As various organizations adopted remote methods to keep working, the demand for data security suddenly increased. Thus, the epidemic is forecast to have a positive impact on the global AI in the cyber security market. The use of cloud-based solutions increased during the pandemic. Market players in the global AI in the cyber security market witnessed a surging demand from small, medium, and large enterprises. Moreover, the fraudulent activities rapidly increased during the pandemic, which increased the demand for efficient security solutions. Thus, the global AI in the cyber security market is forecast to grow due to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Competitors in The Market
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
Juniper Networks, Inc.
Intel Corporation
RSA Security LLC
Palo Alto Networks, Inc.
Fortinet, Inc.
IBM Corporation
FireEye, Inc.
BAE Systems Plc
Cisco Systems Inc.
Symantec Corporation
Other prominent players
Market Segmentation
Insight by Technology
Natural Language Processing
Speech Recognition
Machine Learning
Image Processing
Insight by Service Type
Identity and Access Security Services
Network Security Services
Cloud Security Services
Data Security Services
Others
Insight Application
Firewall
Distributed Denial of Services
Anomaly Detection
Web Filtering
Intrusion Detection
Data Loss Prevention
Insight by Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.
