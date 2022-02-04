Power MOSFET Market Size Future Scope, Demands and Projected Industry Growths to 2030

The global power MOSFET market was valued at $3,730 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $6,340 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2017 to 2023.

A power metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor (MOSFET) is a type of metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor designed to handle significant power levels with optimum power loss.

MOSFET is a type of insulated gate bipolar transistor with high switching speed and enhanced efficiency at low-voltage operations. It utilizes vertical structures with source and drain terminals at opposite sides of the chip. In addition, power MOSFETS are widely used in three modes: n-channel enhancement-mode, p-channel enhancement-mode, or n-channel depletion mode. Moreover, various technologies, such as vertical diffused MOS (VDMOS), double diffused MOS, trench MOS, UMOS, VMOS, and others, are used for the structuring of the MOSFET.

MOSFET has gained popularity among various applications such as electronic switches in power management, auto intensity controllers, invertors, generators, and others; power supplies such as DC to DC convertors; and low-voltage motor controllers to regulate the flow of current. The factors that drive the market growth are reduction in the on resistance (RON) of the power MOSFET structures and enhancement of breakdown voltage, which enhance the efficiency and durability of the power device.

However, performance issues, such as current leakage at high-voltage operations, and power breakdown hamper the market growth. Furthermore, irrespective of these challenges, government initiatives to establish high-voltage direct current (HVDC) & smart grid, and increase in demand for consumer electronic are expected to provide several opportunities for the market in the near future.

The global power MOSFET market is segmented on the basis of type, power rate, application, and geography. The type segment is bifurcated into depletion mode power MOSFET and enhancement mode power MOSFET. The power rate segment is divided into high power, medium power, and low power.

Based on application, the market is classified into energy & power, consumer electronics, inverter & UPS, industrial system, and others (medical devices & traction). By geography, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

The major companies profiled in the report include Infineon Technologies AG, Fairchild Semiconductors, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Digi-key Electronics, Toshiba Corp., IXYS Corporation, Power Integration, STMicroelectronics, NXP Semiconductors, and Texas Instruments.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

Comprehensive analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the global power MOSFET market is provided.

The report provides a competitive scenario of the market and growth trends, structure, driving factors, scope, opportunities, and challenges.

The report includes a detailed analysis of the key segments to provide insights on the market dynamics.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potential of buyers and suppliers and provides insights on the competitive structure of the market to devise effective growth strategies and facilitate better decision-making.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Power MOSFET Market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY TYPE

Depletion Mode Power MOSFET

Enhancement Mode Power MOSFET

BY POWER RATE

High Power

Medium Power

Low Power

BY APPLICATION

Energy & Power

Consumer Electronics

Inverter & UPS

Industrial System

Others (Medical Devices & Traction)

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY PLAYERS

Infineon Technologies AG

Fairchild Semiconductor

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Digi-Key Electronics

Toshiba Corporation

IXYS Corporation

Power Integration

STMicroelectronics

NXP Semiconductors

Texas Instruments

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report):

FUJI Electric Co, LTD.

Microsemi Corporation

Semikron International GmbH

ABB Ltd.

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the Semiconductor and Electronics market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

