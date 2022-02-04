Embedded Die Packaging Technology Market Analysis of Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 – 2030 | Progressing at a CAGR of 14.8%  During The Forecast Period

The global embedded die packaging technology market was valued at $26 million in 2016 and is projected to reach $68 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2017 to 2023.

Embedded die packaging technology is a native 3D-compatible packaging solution, offering nearly 70% size reduction in system in package (SiP) solution. The advantages of this technology include miniaturization, improved electrical & thermal performance, heterogeneous integration, prospect for reduction in cost, and efficient logistics for OEM. In addition, it offers flexible system integration, fast turnaround for custom design, high robustness, and enhanced reliability of the package.

Embedded die packaging technology was anticipated to grow rapidly with the development in smartphones; however, this technology showed limited success in smartphones due to competition from faster developing Flip Chip and especially WLP platforms. However, in automotive, healthcare, aerospace, and industrial sectors, numerous products utilizing embedded die packaging technology are expected to arrive in the market during the next four to five years.

The factors that drive the market are impending need for circuit miniaturization in microelectronic devices, increase in number of portable electronic devices, rise in application in healthcare and automotive devices, and advantages over other advanced packaging technologies. However, requirement of high cost of these chips restrains the market growth restrains the market growth. Moreover, rapid adoption of IoT globally is expected to present new opportunities in the market.

The global embedded die packaging technology market is segmented based on platform, industry vertical, and geography. Based on platform, it is classified into embedded die in IC package substrate, embedded die in rigid board, and embedded die in flexible board. Based on industry vertical, it is categorized into consumer electronics, IT & telecommunication, automotive, healthcare, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

The major companies profiled in the report include Amkor Technology, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, ASE Group, AT & S, General Electric, Infineon, Fujikura, MicroSemi, TDK-Epcos, and Schweizer.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global embedded die packaging technology market to elucidate the prominent investment pockets from 2016 to 2023.

Current trends and future estimations are outlined to determine the overall market scenario.

The report provides information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Embedded Die Packaging Technology Market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY PLATFORM

Embedded Die in IC Package Substrate

Embedded Die in Rigid Board

Embedded Die in Flexible Board

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

Consumer Electronics

IT & Telecommunication

Automotive

Healthcare

Others

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Taiwan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key players

Amkor Technology

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company

ASE Group

AT & S

General Electric

Infineon

Fujikura

MicroSemi

TDK-Epcos

Schweizer

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the Semiconductor and Electronics market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

