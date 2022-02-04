Multi-touch Screen Market Type, Application and Region – Global Trends and Forecast to 2030 | Progressing at a CAGR of 15.9%  During The Forecast Period

The global multi-touch screen market was valued at $6 billion in 2016, and is projected to reach $16 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 15.9% from 2017 to 2023.

Multi-touch screens are an update to the single touch screen technology. Unlike single touch technology in which operator can chose a single point, move, click, and slide with a single finger or one touch stylus, multi-touch technologies can distinguish between numerous touch inputs on a single screen and respond accordingly.

Smartphones and tablets, multi-touch screens are used in tabletop PCs, such as Microsoft’s SurfaceTM. Moreover, they are used in display walls in public places to create interactive multi-person involvements. These screens are available in laptops that are pre-installed with touch-supported operating systems such as Windows 8.

Increase in number of electronic display devices, rise in trend of retail & media applications, and surge in investment from corporate users boost the market growth. However, factors such as lack of availability of raw material and high cost of these panels restrain the market growth. Moreover, increase in investment for multi-touch displays for emerging applications is anticipated to provide new opportunities in the market.

The global multi-touch screen market is segmented based on technology, application, and geography. Based on technology, it is classified into resistive, capacitive, infrared, optical, and others. Based on application, it is categorized into consumer electronics, retail, education, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

The major companies profiled in the report include Apple Inc., HP Development Company, L.P., 3M, GestureTek, Displax, Immersion Corporation, Fujitsu, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Tpk Holding Co., Ltd., and others.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global multi-touch screen market to elucidate the prominent investment pockets from 2017 to 2023.

Current trends and future estimations are outlined to determine the overall market scenario.

The report provides information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Multi-touch Screen Market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY TECHNOLOGY

Resistive

Capacitive

Infrared

Optical

Others

BY APPLICATION

Consumer Electronics

Retail

Education

Others

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Taiwan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY PLAYERS

Apple Inc.

HP Development Company, L.P.

3M

GestureTek

Displax

Immersion Corporation

Fujitsu

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Tpk Holding Co., Ltd.

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report):

Synaptics Incorporated

Stantum

JTOUCH Corporation

