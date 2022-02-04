Outdoor LED Display Market Size, Share, growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2030 | Progressing at a CAGR of 21.7% During The Forecast Period

The Global Outdoor LED Display Market was valued at $4 billion in 2016, and is expected to reach $14 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 21.7% from 2017 to 2023.

Light emitting diode (LED) is a semiconductor chip that emits light of different wavelength in the visible spectrum along with emission of UV and infrared light. LED displays are used to display multimedia graphics, such as company advertisements, promotions, scoreboards, and traffic signs, and are mounted on buildings, highways, stadiums, and entertainment shows to extend their reach to a large population.

Outdoor LED displays have been gaining popularity in the recent years, owing to significant technological advancements such as automated LED displays, wireless control systems, better picture quality, and high brightness. These advancements have fueled the use of LED displays in various live events such as concerts, sport stadiums, digital signage, and for regular meteorological updates. However, factors such as high initial investments and unstable demand are some of the major restraints of the market growth.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Outdoor LED Display Market.

Outdoor LED Display Market Segmentation

By Type

Surface Mounted

Individually Mounted

By Application

Billboards

Mobile LED Display

LED Traffic Lights

Perimeter Boards

Video Walls

Other Matrix Boards

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Companies

Barco N.V.

Daktronics, Inc.

LG Electronics

Panasonic Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Lighthouse Technologies Ltd.

Shenzhen Dicolor Optoelectronics Co., Ltd.

Leyard

EKTA

Electronic Displays, Inc.

*The other companies in value chain

ElectroMedia

Euro Display

Rotapanel

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

