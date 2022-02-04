Motion Sensor Market Top Companies, Business Growth, Investment Opportunities, Share, And Forecast To 2021-2030

Motion Sensor Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Motion Sensor Market by region.
The global motion sensor market size was US$ 4.5 billion in 2020. The global motion sensor market is forecast to reach the value of US$ 9.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.21% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.
Covid-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 outbreak resulted in an abrupt decline in the demand for motion sensors. People stopped buying electronics and other items. Moreover, as the priority shifted to other important things, the market witnessed a sudden decline in revenue generation. COVID-19 pandemic was a challenging situation for the global motion sensor market. However, the market may begin recovering by early 2021 as the government starts lifting regulations. Moreover, due to import-export challenges, the market players experienced several difficulties in procuring raw material. Thus, it impacted the manufacturing activities in the industry.
Factors Influencing
The rising disposable income and increasing urbanization are the major factors driving the growth of the global motion sensor market. With the growing demand for automated devices, including hand dryers, doors, and faucets, the demand for motion sensors would ultimately increase.
The expanding demand for motion sensors from the automotive, aerospace, and healthcare sectors may accelerate market growth during the analysis period.
The growing demand for the miniaturization of MEMS devices is forecast to create various opportunities for the market players to innovate solutions.
Stringent government regulations to boost the security of the systems are forecast to fuel the market growth.
The development of smart homes and the growing demand for smartphones, wearable devices, and tablets would propel the global motion sensor market growth in the coming years.
The complexity of motion sensors is forecast to decline the market growth during the forecast period.
Geographic Analysis
Europe is leading in the global motion sensor market and is forecast to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. It is because of the rising demand for consumer electronic devices, smart homes, etc.
The Asia Pacific region would grow rapidly in the global motion sensor market. The growth of the region would be due to the growing adoption of motion sensors for the manufacturing of consumer electronics, industrial surveillance systems, smart homes, etc. Moreover, the increasing demand for security-based devices is forecast to contribute to the regional growth in the global motion sensor market.
Competitors in The Market
Honeywell International Inc.
Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
KIONIX, Inc.
NXP Semiconductors
STM microelectronics
TE Connectivity
Sensata Technologies, Inc.
MEMSIC Semiconductor (Tianjin) Co., Ltd.
Bosch Sensortech GmbH
KVH Industries, Inc.
Other prominent players
Market Segmentation
By Motion Technology
Active
Tomographic
Ultrasonic
Microwave
Passive
Infrared
Dual Technology
Others (Temperature, Vibration, Area reflective, and others)
By Embedded Sensor
MEMS Accelerometer
MEMS Gyroscope
MEMS Magnetometer
Sensor Combos
By Function:
Fully Automatic
Semi-Automatic
By Application:
Consumer electronics
Smartphones
Tablets
Gaming consoles
Gaming AR & VR applications
Wearable devices
Others
Automotive application
Airbag deployment system
Advanced driver assistance system (ADAS)
Suspension & leveling
Vibration monitoring
Electronic stability control
Industrial application
Fire alarms & smoke detectors
Lighting controls (outdoor/indoor)
Service robotics
Automation (Doors, Elevators, Lighting, and others)
Others (Lane Assistance, Access & Parking)
Healthcare
Fall detection
Wellness and fitness tracking
Clinical monitoring
Others
Commercial
Automation (Doors, lighting, elevators, and others)
Security & surveillance
Others (lane assistance, access & parking)
Residential
Security & Surveillance
Home Automation
Safety
HVAC
Aerospace & defense
Others
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
