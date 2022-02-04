GaN Power Device Market Type, Application -Global Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021 – 2030 | Progressing at a CAGR of 49.8% During The Forecast Period

The global GaN power device market was valued at $16 million in 2015 and is projected to reach $273 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 49.8% from 2016 to 2022.

Gallium nitride (GaN) transistors have evolved as an enhanced performance substitute of silicon-based transistors, owing to their ability of fabricating more compact devices for a given resistance value and breakdown voltage as compared to silicon devices.

GaN power devices can attain extremely low resistance and high-frequency switching. These properties are exploited in high-efficiency power supplies, electric vehicle (EV), hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), photovoltaic inverters, and RF switching. These devices are applicable in power supplies for server, IT equipment, high-efficiency & stable power supplies, and EV & HEV devices.

The growth of the GaN power device market is driven by increase in demand for GaN in radio frequency equipment; rise in adoption in the telecommunication industry; and surge in demand for AC fast charger, LiDAR, and wireless power. Moreover, these devices are more advantageous as compared to silicon devices, thus fueling the growth of the market.

However, preference of silicon carbide (SiC) in high-voltage semiconductor applications restraint the market growth. Requirement of GaN power devices in electric and hybrid vehicle provides new opportunities for the players operating in the market.

The global GaN power devices market is segmented based on device, industry vertical, and geography. On the basis of device, it is categorized into GaN power discrete devices, GaN power ICs, and GaN power modules. By industry vertical, it is classified into consumer electronics, IT & telecommunication, automotive, aerospace & defense, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Major companies profiled in the report include Efficient Power Conversion Corporation (EPC), GaN Systems, On Semiconductors, Panasonic Corporation, VisIC, Texas Instruments Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Infineon Technologies AG, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company.

Key benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global GaN power devices market to elucidate the prominent investment pockets.

Current trends and future estimations are outlined to determine the overall market scenario.

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

Geographically, the market is analyzed based on four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for GaN Power Device Market.

Market segmentation

BY DEVICE

GaN Power Discrete Devices

GaN Power ICs

GaN Power Modules

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

Consumer Electronics

IT & Telecommunication

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Others

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Taiwan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY PLAYERS

Efficient Power Conversion Corporation (EPC)

Fujitsu Limited

GaN Systems

Infineon Technologies AG

On Semiconductors

Panasonic Corporation

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company

Texas Instruments Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

VisIC

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the Semiconductor and Electronics market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

