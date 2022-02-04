Smart Textile Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast To 2030 | Progressing at a CAGR of 28.4% During The Forecast Period

The global smart textile market size is expected to reach $5,369 million by 2022 from $943 million in 2015 with a CAGR of 28.4% from 2016 to 2022.

The global smart textile market is thriving and witnessing significant growth owing to the numerous applications in various industries. Smart textiles having superior performance attributes with applications ranging from simple use in clothing and entertainment to more complicated military & defense, healthcare, automotive, and sport & fitness.

A smart textile is developed to meet the specified high performance needs of a particular end user apart from furnishing and conventional clothing. Smart textile is a material that senses, reacts, and monitors the stimuli or environmental conditions, such as thermal, mechanical, chemical, magnetic, or other sources.

The market for smart textile is growing with a high potential globally. The rise in demand for smart textile products is causing the existing market to expand, leading the way to new players to enter the smart textile market. In the emerging economies, the market share of smart textile consumed relative to conventional textile products is increasing.

Many countries meet their domestic demand for smart textiles through imports. Robust growth in the production of automobile, healthcare, and high demand for smart textile in military & defense sector is driving the global smart textile market. Moreover, the integration of wearables in textiles, use of nanotechnology, and application in mobile phones are macroeconomic factors that boost the growth of the smart textile market.

However, high cost of production and no collaboration within the industries hampers the growth of the smart textile market. The emergence of nanotechnology and its growing demand in smart textile industry provides opportunities to the manufacturers of smart textiles.

The global smart textile market is segmented based on function, application, and geography. On the basis of function, the smart textile market is segmented into energy harvesting, sensing, thermoelectricity, luminescent, and others, which include weaving, knitting, and braiding.

On the basis of application, the smart textile industry is bifurcated into healthcare, military & defense, entertainment, automotive, sport & fitness, and others. On the basis of geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Smart Textile Market.

Major players profiled in this study are

DuPont de Nemours & Co.

Koninklijke Ten Cate NV

Texas Instruments Inc.

Google Inc.

Gentherm Inc.

Schoeller Textiles AG

Sensoria Inc.

Textronics

Adidas

Ohmatex

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in the global smart textile market.

In-depth analysis has been done in this report by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2015 and 2022.

Geographically, the global smart textile market is analyzed based on various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

Competitive landscaping and value chain has been considered in the study to understand the competitive environment across the geographies.

Region-wise and country-wise global smart textile market conditions are comprehensively analyzed in the report.

Exhaustive analysis of the global smart textile market by function helps in understanding the types of smart textile that are currently being used along with the variants that would gain prominence in the future.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers participating in this market. This would offer a competitive advantage to stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and to help strengthen their supplier and buyer network.

This report provides the quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2015-2022, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

Smart Textile Market Key Segments:

By Function

Energy harvesting

Sensing

Thermoelectricity

Luminescent

Others

By End User Industry

Healthcare

Military and defense

Entertainment

Automotive

Sport and fitness

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Russia

Germany

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Taiwan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY PLAYERS

Intelligent Clothing Ltd.

International Fashion Machines, Inc.

Interactive Wear AG

Vista Medical Ltd.

Nike Inc.

O’Neill

Eleksen

Fibretronic Limited.

ThermoSoft International

Peratech Ltd.

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the Semiconductor and Electronics market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

