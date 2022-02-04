Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Market by Product Type, End-User, Application, Region – Global Forecast to 2030

The global distributed temperature sensing (DTS) market was valued at $486 million in 2015, and is expected to reach $819 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2016 to 2022.

Distributed temperature sensing (DTS) is a real-time temperature measurement technique that provides continuous monitoring for the entire length of the cable covering all the critical measurement points. A DTS system was mainly developed for the oil & gas industry to assist reservoir engineers in optimizing the monitoring techniques.

The growth of DTS market is attributed to the increase in safety norms and supportive government policies across different regions. Furthermore, high demand from oil & gas applications coupled with high reliability and wide coverage of DTS systems is expected to fuel the market growth significantly. However, technical awareness about sensor cables and high implementation costs may have an adverse effect on the growth of this market. Increasing subsea operations in the oil & gas industry provide numerous growth opportunities to the DTS market.

The global DTS market is segmented on the basis of fiber type, operating principle, and application. Based on fiber type, the market is bifurcated into single-mode fiber and multimode fiber. Based on the operating principle, it is segmented into optical time domain reflectometry (OTDR) and optical frequency domain reflectometry (OFDR). Based on application, it is divided into oil & gas production, power cable monitoring, pipeline surveillance, fire detection, renewable energy, and other applications. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players operating in the DTS market include STMicroelectronics N.V., NXP semiconductors N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Atmel Corporation, Texas instruments Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Johnson controls international PLC, Sony Corporation, and Honeywell International, Inc.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Distributed Temperature Sensing (DTS) Market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

BY FIBER TYPE

Single-Mode Fiber

Multimode Fiber

BY OPERATING PRINCIPLES

Optical Time Domain Reflectometry (OTDR)

Optical Frequency Domain Reflectometry (OFDR)

BY APPLICATION

Oil & Gas Production

Power Cable Monitoring

Pipeline Surveillance

Fire Detection

Environmental monitoring

Renewable Energy

Other Applications (Process Monitoring and Sewer Monitoring)

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY PLAYERS

STMicroelectronics N.V.

NXP semiconductors N.V.

Infineon Technologies AG

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Atmel Corporation

Texas instruments Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Johnson controls international PLC

Sony Corporation

Honeywell International, Inc.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report-

