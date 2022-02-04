North America Premise Cable Market North America Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2021-2030 | Progressing at a CAGR of 16.9% During The Forecast Period

North America Premise Cable Market is expected to reach $248 million in 2022 from $83,714 thousand in 2015, growing at a CAGR of 16.9% from 2016 to 2022.

Premise cables refer to inter-building or intra-building networking cables, which are used for data transmission in telecommunication closets, server rooms, and entrance facilities. These cables are used for short-distance data transmission, that is, within the premises. However, these cables cover a distance of around hundred m when operated on their maximum data transfer rate.

The growing demand for data on both fixed and mobile networks builds pressure on operators to invest in improved copper or fiber networks and provide connectivity in reach of consumers. In the recent years, increased Internet activity was witnessed, in terms of live content for media, which resulted in large volume of data generation.

Therefore, requirement of high Internet speed and reliable data transmission cables drives the growth of the premise cable market. The improved cable technology and easy installation & connection are some of the factors augmenting the growth for the market. However, with the emergence of Internet of Things that promotes wireless networking, are expected to fail. This is expected to significantly impact the premise cable market in the forthcoming years.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for North America Premise Cable Market.

North America Premise Cable Market Key Segmentation

By Type

Copper Cable

CAT 3 Cable

CAT 5 Cable

CAT 5E Cable

CAT 6 Cable

CAT 6A Cable

CAT 7 Cable

CAT 8 Cable

Fiber-Optic Cable

Single-Mode Cable

Multi-Mode Cable

By Application

Industrial

Broadcast

Enterprise

IT & Network Security

Others (Residential and Institutional & Healthcare)

By Geography

NORTH AMERICA

Canada

Mexico

U.S.

Key Companies

Anixter Inc.

Belden Inc.

General Cable Technologies Corporation

HellermannTyton

Hitachi, Ltd.

Nexans

Prysmian Group

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

The Siemon Company

Other Companies in Value Chain

AQ Communications LLC.

Comcast Cable

Copper State Communications

GM Cable Contractors, Inc.

Premise Cable Systems Inc.

Sterlite Tech

