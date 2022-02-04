Biopsy Needle Market Strategic Acquisitions and Collaborations among Industry Players to Spur Growth, Trend, Size, Share, Revenue, Drivers, Value and Volume Analysis 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on Biopsy Needle market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The Biopsy Needle market value was US$ $$ million in 2020. The Biopsy Needle market value is forecast to reach US$ $$ million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) %% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Biopsy Needle market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global biopsy needle market size US$ 701.1 million in 2021. The global biopsy needle market is forecast to grow to US$ 1,268.1 million by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Biopsy needles are deployed to diagnose cancer and take a sample of cells or tissues from various regions of the body, such as the kidneys, lungs, and bone marrow. The global biopsy needle market is seeing an increase in demand for a variety of technologies and products, including needle-based biopsy guns and biopsy guiding systems.

Factors Influencing the Market

The increasing prevalence of cancer is the primary factor driving the growth of the global biopsy needle market. In addition, growing healthcare expenditure in emerging economies is expected to benefit the global biopsy needle market.

The growing number of research activities to introduce new diagnostic technologies will benefit the global biopsy needle market during the forecast period. In addition, an increasing number of efficient procedures, such as core needle biopsy, vacuum-assisted biopsy, needle-aspiration biopsy, and image-guided biopsy, will benefit the biopsy needle market as the demand for the product will increase.

However, the shortage of well-trained professionals may limit the growth of the global biopsy needle market. On the contrary, the increasing number of diagnostic centers and consumer awareness regarding early-stage diagnostics will accelerate the market growth in the coming years.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the biopsy needle market as the demand for cancer diagnosis decreased rapidly. People all across the globe avoided visiting healthcare centers as COVID-19 patients were admitted there. In addition, the diagnostic centers also closed their services for a short time period, which impacted the global biopsy needle market. Furthermore, manufacturing activities also closed down due to the pandemic. Thus, the manufacturing of needle-based biopsy guns and biopsy guiding systems halted, which ultimately affected the global biopsy needle market.

Regional Analysis

North-America biopsy needle market is forecast to register the highest growth rate, followed by the Asia Pacific and Europe. The growth of North America is attributed to high healthcare expenditure and increasing public awareness about the early diagnosis of cancer. In addition, the rising cases of cancer in the region will benefit the regional biopsy needle market during the study period.

The governments in Asia-Pacific and Europe are focusing highly on increasing healthcare expenditure, which will contribute to the growth of the biopsy needle market in the coming years.

Competitors in the Market

Angiotech

Argon Medical Devices

Becton Dickinson and Company

Boston Scientific Corportion

Cardinal Health, Inc.

CareFusion Corporation

Cook Group Incorporated

Creganna Medica

Hologic, Inc.

Kompass

Medax Medical Devices

Medtronic plc

Moller Medical GmbH

Stryker Corporation

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global biopsy needle market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, Utility, and Region.

Based On Type –

Fine Needle-Aspiration Biopsy

Core Needle Biopsy

Vacuum-Assisted Biopsy

Image-Guided Biopsy

Based On Application –

Tumor

Infection

Inflammation

Others

Based On Utility –

Disposable

Reusable

Based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

