Exercise Bands Market: Revenue Growth, Key Players, Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

The Exercise Bands market value was US$ $$ million in 2020. The Exercise Bands market value is forecast to reach US$ $$ million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) %% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.
In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Exercise Bands market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.
The global exercise bands market size was US$ 899 million in 2021. The global exercise bands market is forecast to grow to USD 4101.9 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Factors Influencing the Market
The gym and fitness sector is growing in popularity around the world. It is attributed to the rising public knowledge of health regimens and their advantages. Furthermore, one of the most recent trends in the worldwide market is the use of exercise bands for physical therapy to strengthen cardiac rehabilitation patients and treat muscular injuries. Thus, all of this will contribute to the growth of the global exercise bands market during the forecast period.
Growing consumer awareness about healthier and smart lifestyles will propel the exercise bands market forward. Furthermore, the rising demand for affordable and cost-effective bands will offer ample growth opportunities for the global exercise band market growth.
In addition, smart exercise bands with motion sensors and bluetooth transmitters are likely to gain traction in the coming years. However, growing concerns over security and privacy may limit the growth of the market.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis:
The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to have a significant impact on market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic has expanded the importance of exercise bands in the healthcare industry. The FMCG business will witness a huge growth potential even in the future. Thus, the exercise bands market is forecast to witness substantial growth. In addition, the growing trend of home exercise will offer ample growth opportunities for the market players. ,
COVID-19 pandemic has mandated the need to shut down public places. Thus, people are avoiding visiting gyms and other places. Thus, the market will get the benefit due to the pandemic.
Regional Analysis
North America is forecast to dominate the global exercise band market in terms of revenue. It is attributed to the growing awareness among the population about a healthy lifestyle. In addition, the presence of a vast number of fitness programs will contribute to the growth of the exercise band market. Furthermore, high disposable income and growing awareness related to the health benefits of exercise bands will drive the regional exercise band market forward.
Competitors in the Market
Black Mountain Products Incorporated
Bodylastics USA Incorporated
Fit Simplify
Perform Better Incorporated
Prosource Fit
Reehut
Rogue Fitness
Sequential brands group Incorporated
Performance Health LLC (TheraBand)
Wacces
Xtreme Bands
Fitness Anywhere LLC.
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global exercise band market segmentation focuses on Product, Distribution Channel, Application, and Region.
Based on Product Type
Therapy Bands
Pull up Bands
Exercise Bands
Strip Exercise Bands
Tube Exercise Band
Based on Distribution Channel
Offline
Supermarkets
Departmental Stores
Specialty Stores
Online
E-commerce Websites
Company-owned Websites
Based on Application
Individual
Health
Sports Clubs
Based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
