Internet of Things (IoT) Market Report Size, Trends Analysis 2021, CAGR Value, Top Key Players with, Competitive Landscape, Growth Rate, Recent Development, Revenues and Forecast to 2030

Internet of Things (IoT) Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Internet of Things (IoT) Market by region.

The global internet of things (IoT) market size was US$ 4.8 billion in 2021. The global internet of things (IoT) market is forecast to reach the value of US$ 8.3 billion by 2020, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Internet of Things or IoT includes digital machines, inter-related computing devices, objects, and individuals having unique identifiers (UIDs. Moreover, it helps transfer data through the network by eliminating the human-to-human or human-to-machine interaction.

Factors Influencing

The increasing adoption of IoT solutions across all verticals is the primary factor driving the market growth. Artificial intelligence, data analysis, and machine learning play an important role in industries. Over the years, Data analysis and management have gained prominence as it is important to manage the network efficiently.

The launch of innovative platforms and rising competition among service providers will benefit the market. Cloud Vendors, including Amazon, Microsoft, and Google, are introducing innovative solutions which increase the need to enhance AI capabilities.

Growing demand for advanced solutions in the healthcare sector is forecast to fuel market growth. Governments in various countries are making a huge investment to grow healthcare infrastructure. Moreover, increasing cases of chronic diseases will ultimately raise the demand for efficient systems for monitoring chronic diseases.

In addition, the increasing demand for smart medical and diagnostic tools, early warning systems, smart hospital rooms, and wearable devices will accelerate the market growth.

Security issues may hamper the growth of the global Internet of Things (IoT) market.

The growing demand for smartphones, wearables, and the advent of smart homes and healthcare is forecast to prompt the growth of the global Internet of Things (IoT) market.

Geographic Analysis

Geographically, North America holds the largest share in the global internet of things market due to the increasing penetration of advanced technologies across all verticals. In addition, the high healthcare expenditure and favorable government initiatives are forecast to boost the regional contribution in the global Internet of Things (IoT) market.

Due to the high penetration of advanced technologies, Europe is expected to have the highest growth rate during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

During the COVID-19 pandemic, market suppliers inked a partnership with various organizations to provide innovative technology-enabled solutions to healthcare organizations. These technologies aim to assist healthcare providers in efficiently overcoming the difficulty. For example, the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center (SPHCC) employed a continuous temperature measuring gadget from the California-based connected health firm VivaLNK to monitor COVID-19 patients. The device efficiently reduces the chance of caregivers contracting the virus. Thus, the global Internet of Things (IoT) market grew significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Competitors in the Market

IBM

Royal Phillips

Stanley Healthcare

Oracle

Bosch

CloudMinds

XAG

CBT

PTC

Rockwell AutomationHoneywell (US)

GE Digital

Intel

Siemens

Ericsson

Hitachi Vantara

ABB

NEC Corporation

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

The global Internet of Things (IoT) market segmentation focuses on Component, End-User Industry, and Region.

Insight by Component

Engineered Software Solutions

Platforms

Services

By End-User Industry

Manufacturing

Transportation

Healthcare

Retail

Energy and Utilities

Residential

Other End-User Industries

Insight by Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What is the goal of the report?

•The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

•During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

•The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

•The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

