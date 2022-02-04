Laboratory Filtration Market Analysis by Size, Share Trends, Future Growth, Emerging Trends, Qualitative Outlook – Global Forecast to 2030

Laboratory Filtration Market to reach USD 5.24 billion by 2027. Laboratory Filtration Market is valued approximately USD 3.34 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.80 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Laboratory filtration is a mechanical or physical operational process, in which one substance is separated from other. It is usually used to separate liquids from solids. The Laboratory Filtration Market is driven by factors like rising research and development investments in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology industries. According to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the government of India concentrate on increasing the healthcare expenditure to 3% of Gross Domestic Product by 2022. In addition, growing demand for membrane filtration technology and rising usage of filtration in clinical laboratories will also aid in propelling the market growth.

For instance, Sartorius Stedim Biotech and Novasep, joint their forces together in March 2019, in order to develop novel systems for membrane chromatography. However, high costs of system impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, with the advancements in nanofiber technology, the demand for Laboratory Filtration is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Laboratory Filtration market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is a significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of established healthcare industry. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as growing pharmaceutical industry would create lucrative growth prospects for the Laboratory Filtration market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Merck Millipore

Danaher Corporation

Sartorius AG

3M Company

GEA GROUP AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

STERIS

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Veolia Water Technologies

Avantor, Inc

GVS S.p.A

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Filtration Media

Filtration Assemblies

Filtration Accessories

By Technique:

Microfiltration

Ultrafiltration

Reverse Osmosis

Vacuum Filtration

Nanofiltration

By End-Users:

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Food & Beverage Industry

Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic & Research Institutions

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Laboratory Filtration Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

