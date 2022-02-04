Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market  Strategic Acquisitions and Collaborations among Industry Players to Spur Growth, Trend, Size, Share, Revenue, Drivers, Value and Volume Analysis 2030

Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market is valued approximately USD 20 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.9% over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Video intercom device has emerged as an advancement which is revolutionizing the premise and home security industry, throughout the globe. These devices and equipment are intercom devices that use a video method and are a stand-alone intercom system utilized to operate calls made at the door to a building with access control. The assortment of applications for video intercom devices and equipment have improved security and comfort in commercial, industrial and residential spaces. The main attribute of video intercom devices is to enables the person indoors to recognize the visitor and, if they want, to engage conversation with him then they allow access to the person calling.

Rising concerns for home security, Increasing smart cities initiatives and rapid urbanization in developing economies are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. According to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs in 2018, it is estimated that 55% of the total world’s population lives in urban area and it expected to rise to 68% by 2050. Also, it is projected the most urbanized region include North America, Latin America and the Caribbean, Europe and Oceanic. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the demand for video intercom devices and equipment, thus contributing to the growth of the global market. However, the global video intercom devices market is expected to be impacted significantly by COVID-19 as China is one of the major suppliers for the raw materials (used to manufacture devices) as well as the finished products.

The industry is on the edge of facing a reduction in production, supply disruption in supply and price fluctuations. Thus, the sales of prominent manufacturers of video intercom devices and equipment pose a major challenge to the market growth in the near future. Whereas, high initial investments and maintenance costs is also the major factors that is limiting the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Video Intercom Devices and Equipment market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the high adoption of video intercom devices along with the presence of large number of market players in the region.

Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026, due to the ongoing projects of smart city in the developing countries such as China and India.

Major market player included in this report are:

Aiphone

Panasonic

Honeywell

Entryvue

Legrand

Fermax

Samsung

TCS

Urmet

COMMAX

Aurine Technology

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Door Station

Video Intercom Master

Indoor Units

By System:

Wired Systems

Wireless Systems

By Component:

Cameras

Sensors

LED/LCD

Others

By Application:

Residential

Public Use

Industrial Use

Government

Healthcare

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

