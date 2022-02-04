Hand Dryer Market 2021: Top Countries Analysis by Size, Share, Growth Insights, Trends, Prominent Key Players, Current Demand Analysis, Global Industry Outlook and Future Scope till 2030

Hand Dryer Market is valued approximately USD 879.07 Million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.50% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

The hand dryer is referred as electric devices which is used to dry wet hands by the help of blowing air. It has a wide range of application in hotels, public washrooms, malls and others. As the hand washing is an important part of hygiene, and so an effective method of drying the hands is necessary. It is an innovative technology that helps in saving the environment with the mission to replace paper towel with the blowing air. The commendable application of hand dryer in hygiene mechanism and increasing burden of COVID-19 across the globe is expected to propel the growth of hand dryers’ market over the forecast years.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report

:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw916

Additionally, hand dryers are widely used in food industries while or before preparing food to remove bacteria/moisture, for purpose of hand contamination and environment contamination etc. Therefore, rising food and beverage industry across the globe and remarkable application of Hand dryers in it is driving the growth of market over the forecast years.

For instance: As per Plant and Food Research, the global food and beverage industry is growing at around 5% a year and the global expenditure incurred on food products by consumer is expected to reach over USD 20 trillion by 2030. Thus, the rapid growth in Food and beverage industry is driving the growth of market over the forecast years. Whereas, presence of stringent government regulation regarding hygiene products and growing awareness among people regarding hand hygiene is expected to accelerate the growth of market over the forecast years. However, High cost of initial installation of these devices as compared to paper towels is one of the prominent aspects hindering the acceptance of hand dryers over the coming years.

The regional analysis of global Hand Dryer market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the advancement in technology along with growing demand for environmental-friendly devices facilitates paper and power saving is expected to drive the growth of market in the region over the forecast years. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rapid growth in food and beverage industries and commendable application of hand dryers in it for hygiene purpose would create lucrative growth prospects for the Hand Dryer market across Asia-Pacific region.

Download Free Sample Report,SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw916

Major market player included in this report are:

American Dryer, LLC

Dyson Technology India Pvt Ltd

Euronics Industries Pvt Ltd

Jaguar Group Sdn. Bhd

Excel Dryer

Palmer Fixture

Panasonic Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Hokwang Industries Co., Ltd.

Bobrick Washroom Equipment Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Technology offerings of key players.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report

:–https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw916

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Jet Air Hand Dryer

Hot Air Hand Dryer

By End-User:

Hotels

Food Processing & Food Services

Office Building

Healthcare care

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – , 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Hand Dryer Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

a large number of indigenous manufacturers of syringes and needles have managed to come up. However, it does not mean that imports are low for this market. Imports, as in the case with other medical devices, are quite high but the domestic manufacturers have been able to tap foreign markets through increasing exports. The target base of consumers is growing steadily which is expected to significantly boost sales in the market.

Access Full Report, here:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw916

It begins with the introduction section which mentions the features and uses of syringes and needles along with a brief description of the various phases in their development. The market overview section provides an insight into the market and highlights the market size. Import and export figures for syringes and needles, both in terms of volume and value have been provided in the next section. It also includes the regional break-up of the imports and exports.

An analysis of the drivers explains the factors leading to the growth of the market which include increasing need of insulin doses, increasing demand for vaccines, improving health infrastructure, growing incidence of diseases, changing demographics and health check-up packages. Some of the major challenges to the market are illegal recycling of syringes and needles and problems associated with usage. Government legislation in the market has been discussed in the next section.

The competition section highlights the features of the major players operating in the market. A brief profile of the major domestic and foreign players in the market along with their financials has been included in this section.

A section providing strategic recommendations has been given at the end of the report which gives effective solutions to existing and potential players for improving market share and increasing profitability. The Market report answers the following questions:

What is the aim of the report?

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw916

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com