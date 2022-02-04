Egg allergy Market by Product Type, End-User, Application, Region – Global Forecast to 2030

Egg allergy Growth 2021-2030, Covid19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth Report Ocean publicize new report on the Egg allergy market. The Egg allergy market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restrains, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the Egg allergy market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the Egg allergy market both globally and regionally.

The global egg allergy market is expected to reach USD 2,304.3 million by 2023 from USD 1,635.3 million in 2018; it is expected to register a CAGR of 7.10% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.

Eggs are the most common allergy-causing agents, especially in children. Symptoms of egg allergy can occur immediately or within few minutes or few hours. Egg allergy can affect infants as well as adults. The adverse effects of egg allergy can vary from hives or rashes to a severe allergic reaction known as anaphylaxis. Egg allergy happens when there is an overreaction to eggs by the immune system. The immune system identifies egg proteins as harmful and triggers an allergic reaction.

In 2018, the Americas held the highest share of the market, i.e., 39.7%, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific with 26.6% and 24.5% market shares respectively.

The global egg allergy market has been segmented on the basis of age group, diagnosis & treatment, end user, and region.

The global egg allergy market, by age group, has been segmented into children and adults.

The global egg allergy market, by diagnosis has been further segmented into skin test, blood test and food challenge. The treatment segment has been further segmented into medication and oral immunotherapy.

The global egg allergy market, by end user, has been segmented into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic centres, and research institute.

Key Players

Sanofi S.A., Genentech, Inc., Quest Diagnostics, ImmuneTech, HYCOR Biomedical, Kaleo, Inc., Alletess Medical Laboratory, Creative Diagnostics, Imutest Ltd, Mylan N. V., and Impax Laboratories.

Study objectives

> To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the egg allergy market

> To provide insights into factors affecting the market growth

> To analyze the global egg allergy market based on various tools such as supply chain analysis and Porter’s five force analysis

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries

> To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective

> To provide country-level analysis of the market for segments by age group, diagnosis & treatment, end user, and region

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the egg allergy market

Target Audience

> Hospitals

> Association

> Egg Allergy Products Manufacturing Companies

Key Findings

> The global egg allergy market is expected to reach USD 2,304.3 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 7.10% from 2017 to 2023

> On the basis of age group, children accounted for the largest market share at a CAGR of 7.34% by 2023

> On the basis of diagnosis & treatment, diagnosis accounted for the largest market share at a CAGR of 7.37% by 2023

> On the basis of end-user, hospitals & clinics accounted for the largest market share at a CAGR of 6.81% by 2023

> The Americas is expected to hold the largest share of the global egg allergy market at a CAGR of 6.46% by 2023

> Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.71% by 2023

Regional Analysis

> Americas

o North America

? US

? Canada

o South America

> Europe

o Western Europe

? Germany

? France

? UK

? Italy

? Spain

? Rest of Western Europe

o Eastern Europe

> Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o Republic of Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> The Middle East & Africa

o Middle East

o Africa

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

Under COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Analysis:

We analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets. We analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

The impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

Key questions answered in the Egg allergy market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the Egg allergy market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for Egg allergy?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

