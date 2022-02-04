In-mold coating Market Industry Growth, Forecast, Analysis, Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications 2021-2030

Report Ocean publicizes a new report on the In-mold coating market. The In-mold coating market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restrains, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the In-mold coating market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the In-mold coating market both globally and regionally.

The market is expected to reach the value of USD 16,224.2 million by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 7.07% during the forecast period (2018-2023).

In-mold coating is like an oracle for different industrial ventures that include basically plastic substrates. The automobile business is receiving its rewards from in-mold coating. The global in-mold coating market is increasing its traction in this industry as it is eco-accommodating and cost-effective which consents to the standard of lessening carbon footprint in the automobile sector. This type of technology is utilized mainly in door panels, instrument panels, steering wheels, armrests, airbag covers, assist handles, seat covers and headrests. The rising demand for the in-mold coating in industries like automobile, construction is fuelling the growth of the global in-mold coating market.

Market segmentation

The in-mold coatings market is classified on the basis of its type, substrate, application and regional demand. Based on its type, the in-mold coatings market is segmented as solvent-based in-mold coating (IMC), water-based in-mold coating (IMC), powder coatings, and others. On the basis of its substrate, the market is sectioned as bulk molding compound (BMC), sheet molding compound (SMC), thermoplastics, and others. Based on its application, the market comprises of building & construction, automotive & transport, electronics, medical, furniture & sanitary, and others.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the in-mold coatings market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Akzo Nobel NV (The Netherlands), The Sherwin-Williams Company (U.S.), Bomix Chemie GmbH (Germany), Omnova Solutions Inc. (U.S.), Plasti Dip International (U.S.), Emil Frei GmbH & CO. KG. Protech Powder Coatings Inc. (Germany), Adapta Color, SL. (Spain),and others are the chief players in the in-mold coatings market.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth.

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

