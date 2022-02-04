Optical Coatings Market Application, Product, Sales and Forecast 2021-2030 Report

Report Ocean publicize new report on the Optical Coatings market. The Optical Coatings market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the Optical Coatings market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the Optical Coatings market both globally and regionally.

The global optical coatings market is projected to reach USD 11,788.3 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 7.07% during the review period.

Optical coatings are manufactured by depositing metallic or dielectric materials on optical surfaces, such as lenses, to improve reflection, transmission, and other optical properties. These coatings involve the deposition of thin layers on the optical component in such a way that the interference modifies reflection, absorption, polarization, and transmission characteristics of the system. The performance of optical coating depends on the coating material, thickness of different layers, number of layers, and the difference in refractive index at the layer interface.

Get a Sample PDF copy of request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=18963

The surging demand for optical coatings from the growing consumer electronics industry is expected to drive the growth of the global market. Furthermore, advancement in technology in the optical coating fabrication process and the increasing adoption of optical coatings in the automobile industry are further projected to favor the global market growth. Based on type, the anti-reflective coatings segment accounted for the largest market share of 28.45% in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 3,428.5 million by 2023 owing to their enhanced glare-reducing properties, and improved transmission power of the optical components.

By coating method, the vacuum deposition/evaporative deposition segment dominated the global market and was valued at USD 3,833.7 million in 2017 and is projected to register a CAGR of 6.64% during the review period. The vacuum deposition/evaporative deposition technology offers high mechanical strength, reliability, and thermal stability to the optical components. On the basis of coating material, the metallic materials segment was the largest and held market share of 54.04% in 2017, but the dielectric materials segment is poised to exhibit a higher CAGR of 6.64% during the forecast period.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=18963

Based on end-use industry, the electronics & telecommunication segment held the largest market share of 35.18% in 2017 due to the growing demand for optical coatings in various applications such as PCB coating, LED lighting, fluorescent lighting, and optical storage devices. The increasing demand for vacuum deposition technology in the medical and solar energy sectors is likely to create significant opportunities for the market players.

However, stringent environmental regulations against the use of Cr6+ in optical coatings is expected to hamper the global market growth in the coming years.

FIGURE 1 Global Optical Coatings Market, by End-Use Industry, 2017 (%)

Regional Analysis

The global optical coatings market has been analyzed across five key regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Asia-Pacific market accounted for the largest market share of 34.36% and was valued at USD 2,736.7 million in 2017 and is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.21% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing investments in the solar power sector and reduced solar power costs in the region. China held the largest market share of 40.42% in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 1,807.8 million by 2023 owing to large consumer base and high solar photovoltaic (PV) capacity.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=18963

The North American market was the second-largest, valued at USD 2,236.3 million in 2017 and is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 6.61% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the large presence of optical coating manufacturers such as Edmund Optics Inc., Thorlabs Inc., and Optiforms Inc., technological advancements, and surging demand for anti-reflective and filter optical coatings in the region. The US is the major contributor in the region and was valued at USD 1,911.8 million in 2017 owing to the growing demand for the product in various end-use industries such as electronics and telecommunication and aerospace & defense.

The European market held a significant share of 25.29% in 2017 and is expected to exhibit a substantial CAGR of 5.80% by 2023 due to the well-established solar energy and defense markets. Germany is the prominent country in the region and is expected to reach USD 794.0 million at a CAGR of 6.04% during the review period owing to technological advancements in the automotive and aerospace & defense industries. The Latin American market was valued at USD 403.2 million in 2017 due to easy availability of raw materials and growing number of state-of-the-art production facilities. Mexico dominated the regional market with a market share of 56.5% and is expected to exhibit a high CAGR of 7.93% during the assessment period owing to the growing telecommunication industry.

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=18963

The Middle East & Africa market was valued at USD 573.8 million in 2017 and is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 7.14% by 2023. This is attributed to the stringent regulations imposed by the governments to build energy-efficient buildings in the region. GCC accounted for the largest market share of 65.2% and was valued at USD 374.3 million in 2017 owing to growing government spending on solar energy.

Segmentation

The global optical coatings market has been segmented on the basis of type, coating method, coating material, and end-use industry.

Based on type, the global optical coatings market has been categorized into anti-reflective coatings, beam-splitter coatings, electrochromic coatings, filter coatings, high reflective coatings, transparent conductive coatings, partial reflective coatings, and others. The filter coatings segment is further divided into short-pass & long-pass, bandpass, notch filters, and other filters.

On the basis of coating method, the global optical coatings market has been classified into vacuum deposition/evaporative deposition, sputter deposition, and others. The vacuum deposition/evaporative deposition segment is further bifurcated into thermal evaporation and electron beam deposition/electron beam evaporation. The sputter deposition segment is further classified into ion beam sputtering (IBS), ion-assisted deposition (IAS), reactive sputtering, magnetron sputtering, plasma sputtering, and gas flow sputtering.

By coating material, the global optical coatings market has been bifurcated into metallic materials and dielectric materials.

Based on end-use industry, the global optical coatings market has been segmented into electronics and telecommunication, automotive, healthcare, aerospace & defense, solar, and others.

Request Full Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=18963

Key Players

The key players operating in the global optical coatings market are Edmund Optics Inc. (US), Thorlabs Inc., (US), Angstrom Engineering (Canada), Optiforms, Inc. (US), AbrisaTechnologies (US), Carl Zeiss Jena GmbH (Germany), Inrad Optics (US), MKS Instruments (US), Reynard Corporation (US), PPG Industries, Inc. (US), Optics Balzers AG (Liechtenstein), AMETEK.Inc. (US), II-VI Incorporated (US), DowDuPont, Inc. (US), Berliner Glas Group (Germany), and Optical Coatings Japan (Japan).

Geographic Analysis

The report covers a brief analysis of geographies such as:

> North America

o US

o Canada

> Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Russia

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

> Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Taiwan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Latin America

o Mexico

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

> Middle East & Africa

o GCC

o South Africa

o Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Ask for Discount :- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=18963

Key Findings

As per MRFR analysis, the global optical coatings market is projected to reach USD 11,788.3 million at a robust CAGR of 7.07% during the assessment period.

By type, the anti-reflective coatings segment dominated the global market with 28.45% market share and was valued at USD 2,266.0 million in 2017.

Based on coating method, the vacuum deposition/evaporative deposition segment accounted for the largest market share of 48.13% in 2017 and is expected to exhibit a healthy CAGR of 6.64% by 2023.

On the basis of coating material, the metallic materials segment accounted for the largest market share of 54.04% in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 6,217.5 million during the forecast period.

By end-use industry, the electronics & telecommunication segment was the largest, valued at USD 2,802.0 million in 2017 and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.63% during the review period.

Asia-Pacific is a growing market for the key market players during the forecast period and accounted the largest market share of 34.36% in 2017. This is attributed to the increasing investments in the solar energy industry by the governments in developing countries, large consumer base, and growing electronics & telecommunication industry.

Table of Contents:Market Overview Market Dynamics Associated Industry Assessment Market Competitive Landscape Analysis of Leading Companies Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types Market Analysis and Forecast, By Applications Market Analysis and Forecast, By Regions Conclusions and Recommendations Appendix

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=18963

Intended Audience

> Optical coating manufacturers

> Suppliers and distributors

> Potential investors

> Raw material suppliers

> Associations

> Governments

> End-use industries

DC ? Description

> anti-reflective coating

> hydrophobic coating

> thinoptics

> mirror coating

> polyurethane coating

> metal coat

Request Full Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=18963

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE) Website: https://www.reportocean.com/