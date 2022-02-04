Alexa
Blacksher Jr. lifts Grand Canyon over Seattle 78-66

By Associated Press
2022/02/04 13:11
Blacksher Jr. lifts Grand Canyon over Seattle 78-66

PHOENIX (AP) — Jovan Blacksher Jr. had a career-high 26 points as Grand Canyon extended its home win streak to eight games, topping Seattle 78-66 on Thursday night.

Holland Woods added 22 points for the Antelopes.

Sean Miller-Moore had seven rebounds for Grand Canyon (15-5, 5-3 Western Athletic Conference). Gabe McGlothan added eight rebounds.

Darrion Trammell had 23 points for the Redhawks (17-5, 8-1), whose nine-game winning streak came to an end. Cameron Tyson added 16 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-04 15:34 GMT+08:00

