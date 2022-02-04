Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Green Jr. carries UCF over South Florida 68-49

By Associated Press
2022/02/04 13:02
Green Jr. carries UCF over South Florida 68-49

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Darin Green Jr. scored 23 points as Central Florida beat South Florida 68-49 on Thursday night.

Darius Perry added 20 points for the Knights. Perry also had six rebounds.

Russel Tchewa had 13 points for the Bulls (6-14, 1-7 American Athletic Conference), who have now lost four games in a row. Caleb Murphy added 11 points. Javon Greene had seven assists.

South Florida defeated Central Florida 75-51 on Jan. 15.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-04 15:34 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
Taiwan’s Taoyuan shuts down logistics firm over COVID cluster
Taiwan’s Taoyuan shuts down logistics firm over COVID cluster
‘Take back life’: More nations ease coronavirus restrictions
‘Take back life’: More nations ease coronavirus restrictions
Taiwan confirms 22 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 22 local COVID cases
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan confirms 16 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 16 local COVID cases
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
IOC forces Taiwan's team to attend opening, closing ceremonies of Beijing Winter Olympics
IOC forces Taiwan's team to attend opening, closing ceremonies of Beijing Winter Olympics
Taiwan News' essential guide to Lunar New Year food
Taiwan News' essential guide to Lunar New Year food
LNY Eve sees record low number of passengers at Taiwan’s main airport
LNY Eve sees record low number of passengers at Taiwan’s main airport
"