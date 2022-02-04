Alexa
Young scores 21 to power Oregon past Colorado 66-51

By Associated Press
2022/02/04 13:24
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Jacob Young tossed in 21 points and Oregon beat Colorado on the road for the first time, 66-51, on Thursday night.

Young knocked down 8 of 17 shots from the floor with two 3-pointers for the Ducks (14-7, 7-3 Pac-12 Conference), who came in 0-10 all-time on the Buffaloes' home floor. Will Richardson added 13 points and Quincy Guerrier scored nine with nine rebounds.

Colorado (13-9, 5-7) led 34-29 after a layup by Nique Clifford with 2:24 remaining in the first half, but Young scored all seven points in a 7-1 run by Oregon and his 3-pointer with a second left sent the Ducks to intermission with a 36-35 lead.

Oregon's De'vion Harmon sank a 3-pointer to open the second-half scoring and it was all Ducks from there. Guerrier and Richardson had back-to-back buckets as Oregon pulled away from a 40-all tie, outscoring Colorado 26-11 over the final 17:14.

Keeshawn Barthelemy topped the Buffaloes with 16 points. Jabari Walker finished with 11 points and 12 rebounds for his Pac-12 leading 10th double-double of the season. Evan Battey scored 10. Colorado has lost five of its last six games.

Oregon has won 8 of 9 with its last loss coming to Colorado 82-78 on Jan. 25 in Eugene, Oregon. Prior to this season the home team had won 13 straight in a series the Buffs lead 14-11.

Oregon travels to play Utah on Saturday. Colorado will host Oregon State on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-02-04 15:34 GMT+08:00

