Taiwan reports 25 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday (Feb. 4) announced 25 local COVID cases.

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) also confirmed 46 imported cases. The command center did not announce any deaths, leaving the COVID death toll at 851.

Local cases

Chen said the local cases include 14 males and 11 females ranging from under five years old to their 70s.

Imported cases

The 46 imported cases include 26 males and 20 females ranging in age from under five to their 70s. Of these, 23 tested positive upon arrival at the airport and 23 tested positive during quarantine.

Between Jan. 15 and Feb. 4, they arrived in Taiwan from the U.S. (7 cases), the Philippines, Australia, the Netherlands, India, Peru, Vietnam, Thailand, Japan, Nigeria, Canada, Israel, Hong Kong, and China. The country of origin for 17 cases is still being investigated.

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 5,719,429 COVID tests, with 5,699,979 coming back negative. Of the 19,029 confirmed cases, 3,832 were imported, 15,143 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was unresolved.

A total of 128 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. To date, 851 individuals have succumbed to the disease.