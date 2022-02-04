Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Carter scores 14 to lift Nicholls St. past UIW 63-60

By Associated Press
2022/02/04 12:30
Carter scores 14 to lift Nicholls St. past UIW 63-60

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devante Carter posted 14 points as Nicholls State narrowly beat UIW 63-60 on Thursday night.

Ryghe Lyons had 12 points for Nicholls State (14-9, 6-3 Southland Conference). Ty Gordon added 10 points. Manny Littles had 14 rebounds.

Robert ''RJ'' Glasper had 13 points for the Cardinals (4-19, 1-8), whose losing streak reached six games. Johnny Hughes III added 10 points. Charlie Yoder had 10 points.

The Colonels, who beat UIW 87-56 on Jan. 6., swept the season series against the Cardinals.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-04 14:23 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
Taiwan’s Taoyuan shuts down logistics firm over COVID cluster
Taiwan’s Taoyuan shuts down logistics firm over COVID cluster
‘Take back life’: More nations ease coronavirus restrictions
‘Take back life’: More nations ease coronavirus restrictions
Taiwan confirms 22 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 22 local COVID cases
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan confirms 16 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 16 local COVID cases
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
IOC forces Taiwan's team to attend opening, closing ceremonies of Beijing Winter Olympics
IOC forces Taiwan's team to attend opening, closing ceremonies of Beijing Winter Olympics
Taiwan News' essential guide to Lunar New Year food
Taiwan News' essential guide to Lunar New Year food
LNY Eve sees record low number of passengers at Taiwan’s main airport
LNY Eve sees record low number of passengers at Taiwan’s main airport
"