Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Santa Clara tops Loyola Marymount 79-60

By Associated Press
2022/02/04 12:26
Santa Clara tops Loyola Marymount 79-60

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Keshawn Justice and Josip Vrankic scored 13 points apiece as Santa Clara beat Loyola Marymount 79-60 on Thursday night.

Jalen Williams and Carlos Stewart each added 12 points for the Broncos. PJ Pipes chipped in 11. Williams also had six rebounds.

Joe Quintana had 14 points for the Lions (9-11, 2-6 West Coast Conference), whose losing streak reached four games. Keli Leaupepe also scored 14 points. Eli Scott had 13 points and eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-04 14:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
Taiwanese Olympic speed skater under fire for wearing Chinese uniform
Taiwan’s Taoyuan shuts down logistics firm over COVID cluster
Taiwan’s Taoyuan shuts down logistics firm over COVID cluster
‘Take back life’: More nations ease coronavirus restrictions
‘Take back life’: More nations ease coronavirus restrictions
Taiwan confirms 22 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 22 local COVID cases
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan receipt lottery winning numbers for November, December announced
Taiwan confirms 16 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 16 local COVID cases
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling welcomes first child on LNY Eve
IOC forces Taiwan's team to attend opening, closing ceremonies of Beijing Winter Olympics
IOC forces Taiwan's team to attend opening, closing ceremonies of Beijing Winter Olympics
Taiwan News' essential guide to Lunar New Year food
Taiwan News' essential guide to Lunar New Year food
LNY Eve sees record low number of passengers at Taiwan’s main airport
LNY Eve sees record low number of passengers at Taiwan’s main airport
"